MAP: Where are farmers blocking roads in Spain on Thursday?

The third day of the farmers' protest in Spain kicked off early on Thursday, and so far the so-called tractorada movement appears to have lost some steam with fewer major roads affected.

However, we’re still waiting to see the muscle exhibited by the top agricultural organisations Asaja, COAG and UPA, which so far haven’t taken part in the protests but will do from today.

They are set to take to the streets this Thursday in Ciudad Real, Huesca, Ávila and Salamanca.

Barcelona was the focus of the second day of farmers protests as hundreds of tractors drove slowly into the Catalan capital from every corner of the region, blocking traffic and the main accesses into the city.

On Thursday morning, they continued to gather in the city centre, blockading Barcelona’s Gran Vía and Diagonal avenues with their tractors. Nevertheless, the latest reports suggest they are now leaving.

The following map gives you a better idea of the farmers' roadblocks taking place across Spain on Thursday February 8th:

So far, at 10am on Thursday February 8th, the following farmers’ protests are taking place or scheduled to happen throughout the day:

Traffic holdups in Valencia and Castellón, the main blockades are causing five kilometres of traffic jams on the A-7 around Loringilla (Valencia) and on the CV-15 around Vall d'Alba (Castellón). The A-3 around San Antonio is also blocked by tractors.

Seville farmers are blocking the A-92 in Paradas and the A-451 in El Saucejo on their third day of protests.

In Navarre farmers have cut off access to Pamplona on the A-12 near Villatuerta.

In Cuenca the A-3 has been blockaded by a tractorada around Minglanilla.

Access to Salamanca via all motorways is scheduled to be cut throughout the day.

In Jaén the A-41 has been blockaded in both directions around Huelma.

In Soria the N-234 and the N-122 are both inaccessible.

In Almería the A-7 motorway is blockaded around km 814.

In Albacete the A-31 is completely blocked in both directions.

In Cáceres (Extremadura) the EX-A1 is blocked in both directions.

In Zaragoza the A-2 motorway has been totally blocked around Alto de la Muela in both directions (Madrid and Barcelona). The A-68 around Mallen is also blockaded.

In Huesca the A-23 is currently no usable.

Ciudad Real police are recommending that nobody uses their vehicles as major blockades in the city and surrounding motorways are expected.

In Burgos, the AP-1 around Rubena has been blocked in both directions.

For live updates, this map by the DGT will also help. The icons showing people are where the protests are happening.

More to follow

