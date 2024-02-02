February rail strikes in Spain: The dates and affected trains

Advertisement

Workers belonging to Spain’s state rail operator Renfe and the country’s rail infrastructure manager Adif are set to strike at different points throughout February 2024.

Spain’s trade union CCOO has called a 23-hour strike on Friday February 9th, from 0:00 until 23:00 on Cercanías commuter trains in Madrid.

Advertisement

The country’s other main union UGT has called various partial strikes nationwide for 2-hour periods every Monday in February, that is on February 5th, 12th, 19th and 26th .

Both have also called strikes for Friday 16th and Saturday 17th on Catalonia’s Rodalies trains. These stoppages will occur between 07:00 and 09:00 and 15:00 and 17:00.

Unions have called the stoppages to denounce that agreements relating to workers’ 35-work week at Adif and the elimination of income categories at Renfe have not been implemented.

‼️Concentración frente al Congreso:



📍Te esperamos hoy a las 12.00 h.



✊🏻 CCOO se moviliza por las 35 horas en Adif y por la eliminación de las categorías de ingreso en Renfe



🗣 Acude y manifiéstate: ¡EXIGE QUE SE CUMPLAN LOS ACUERDOS! pic.twitter.com/3VI81Ksam6 — CCOO FERROVIARIO (@CCOO_FER) January 30, 2024

Pepa Páez, general secretary of the CCOO Railway Sector, has said that the objective of the strike is to protest "the administrative hijacking" of the agreements reached.

The last rail strike that was scheduled to take place in November and December 2023 and which called for 30,000 rail employees to stop working was called off at the last minute after unions reached a deal with the Spanish government.