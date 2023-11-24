Spain's five-day rail strike called off at the last minute

Advertisement

Spanish unions representing national rail operator Renfe and infrastructure manager Adif reached an agreement with Spain’s Transport Ministry late on Thursday to call off the strike that was due to begin on Friday.

The strike days were meant to be Friday November 24th and Thursday November 30th as well as Friday December 1st, Monday December 4th and Tuesday December 5th.

The initial strike decision came on November 7th, several days after PM Pedro Sánchez and Catalan separatist party ERC agreed to fully transfer control of Rodalies - Catalonia's delay-prone commuter rail service - to the regional Generalitat government.

Unions initially criticised the lack of information provided to them before the decision was made, and fear that the transfer will result in worse labour conditions for Renfe workers and that Renfe will essentially cease to exist in Catalonia.

"There are commitments to maintain the integrity of the companies and set up a negotiating table," union representatives have said about the last-minute strike cancellation, adding that there is still a signed agreement pending.

Basque Nationalist Party the PNV have also called for powers of the Renfe network in the northern region be transferred to regional authorities, adding to further worries by Renfe and Adif workers that the national network will end up unstructured.