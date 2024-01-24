LISTED: Spain's cheapest phone and internet deals in 2024

Advertisement

Inflation has been affecting all of us in the last few years. Whether it be the price of basic foodstuffs like milk and olive oil or skyrocketing utilities bills, it seems like companies of all types are upping their prices.

One sector that is no exception to this is phone and internet companies, many of which justify their price increases due to their own increasing expenses and, for many of us in the modern, remote, fully-online and work from home world, these are pretty unavoidable.

The start of 2024 saw price rises for two of Spain’s biggest phone and internet providers. Vodafone customers have put their prices prices at the start of January, meaning people now pay between €0.70 and €4.30 more per month, and Movistar customers also now pay €2-3 more per month for exactly the same service.

Orange and Yoigo have also increased their prices to start 2024, though it is worth noting that for many of these big companies often the prices go up for pre-existing customers and they offer much cheaper tariffs to new customers in order to entice them, so it's definitely worth searching and possibly moving around.

READ ALSO: Spain extends some anti-inflation measures into 2024

Though these may not seem like huge price jumps, the increases come on the back of both Vodafone and Movistar increasing their prices in 2023 by 7.28 percent on average, which works out to €4.97 per month and €59.65 per year.

That in mind, many people in Spain are now searching for cheaper phone and internet deals in order to make some savings.

Here’s 12 of the cheapest phone and internet deals for 2024, based on tariff data from comparison site Kelisto.es, one of Spain best known and respected price comparison websites.

1. Finetwork, which uses Vodafone coverage, offers a 300Mb fibre internet package including a mobile line with 10GB and unlimited calls for just €29.9 per month.

However, if you sign up before the end of January, you can get the same deal for €24.90.

2. Lowi, also covered by Vodafone, offers 300 Mb and 10GB for €29.95 per month, with a minimum commitment of three months.

3. Simyo, Orange's operator, offers very attractive rates including 300Mb and 20GB for €31.99 per month.

This plan also requires a minimum commitment of three months.

READ ALSO: Bono Digital: How to get Spain's €240 home internet subsidy

Advertisement

4. Cleverea, which uses a combination of Yoigo, Orange and Movistar coverage, currently has an offer of €33.90 per month for 300Mb of fibre internet and a pretty hefty 25GB with unlimited calls to landlines and mobiles.

An added bonus of this Cleverea offer is that there’s no contract commitment.

5. Hits Movile, covered by MásMovil, offers 300Mb, 50 Gb of mobile data, and unlimited calls for €34.80 a month, though the contract comes with a minimum commitment of 12 months.

6. O2, with Movistar coverage, currently offers 300Mb of internet and 35GB of mobile data for €35 per month, including a landline and mobile with unlimited calls.

For an extra €5 you can add an additional 10GB to your mobile line or 20GB for €10.

The deal doesn’t have any permanence commitments, meaning you can come and go as you please with this offer.

7. Butik offers 300Mb and a whopping 80GB mobile line, making it one of the operators that offers the most gigabytes in Spain.

In addition, you can get access to unlimited calls and up to 4 additional lines, all for a price of €35 per month. To get this package, you’ll need to sign up for a minimum of three months.

8. Pepephone’s best deal is currently 300Mb and 39GB with unlimited mobile calls for €38.90 per month, for a contract without any long-term permanence commitments.

Unusually, Pepephone's has bucked the price gouging tendencies of many phone and internet companies by offering an additional 10GB on most of its deals while maintaining its prices from 2023.

Advertisement

9. Más Móvil offers a pretty good deal of 500mb and 50GB with unlimited mobile calls for €39.90.

10. Vodafone Yu offers 300Mb of fibre internet, and is one of the few providers in Spain that offers mobile data up to 50GB, as well as unlimited calls.

Not bad for €40 per month.

11. Virgin Telco has entered 2024 offering 300Mb of fibre internet, along with 25GB of mobile data and unlimited minutes. This offer will set you back €41 per month and you must sign a contract with a minimum commitment of six months.

12. Jazztel kicked off 2024 with a 600Mb fibre internet and 60GB deal with unlimited calls to landlines and mobiles for €43.95 per month.

To see the rest of the Kelisto rankings, including the full list of providers and offers with the bigger, more expensive deals for 2024, you can find them here.