Bono Digital: How to get Spain's €240 home internet subsidy

When the pandemic hit, it opened up the possibility for thousands across Spain to work remotely. However, it also highlighted a significant issue: the fact that thousands across the country don’t have a good internet connection with a sufficient data plan to fulfil their needs.

This issue doesn’t only affect workers. As children get older they need the internet more and more to complete their school work and do research for projects. Recent studies have found that students those who don’t have as much access to the internet are at a great disadvantage compared to their classmates who do.

To help combat the effects of this, the Spanish government has launched a raft of measures and financial handouts to help people pay their internet and phone bills, referred to as el bono digital.

How does it work?

Each region in Spain is in charge of issuing the aid to those who need it. You will be able to get up to a maximum of €240 which is distributed throughout the year, meaning you can get €20 a month to help you pay your internet and phone bills.

The idea is that with this help, everyone should be able to afford access to 5G and broadband networks.

Who is eligible?

Those who can benefit from the handout are those considered to be in a vulnerable situation. The exact definition of this, however, is set out by each region, meaning that it could be different, depending on where you live.

For most regions, this includes those who receive the minimum vital income, those who earn below a certain amount, as well as other requisites.

As well as being in a financially vulnerable situation, you must be signed up to one of the phone and internet companies that have agreed to this scheme with the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transition.

You can find out which companies these are by looking at the Autonomous Registry of Operators-Collaborators. This again varies between each region. For example, if you live in Madrid, you must be signed up to either Lowi or O2.

For now, you must live in one of the regions that has opened the registration process. These are Aragón, Navarra, La Rioja, Castilla-La Mancha, the Basque Country, Valencia, Cantabria, Madrid, the Balearic Islands, Murcia, Extremadura, Galicia and the Canary Islands.

For all other regions - Andalusia, Catalonia, Castilla y León, Asturias - you must wait, as registration details haven’t yet been released.

How do I apply?

If you meet the requirements set out by your region, you will need to fill out an application form. Each region has its own and we have listed the links for each one that is open below.

Each region also has its own deadline for applying so you must look carefully and make sure you meet it. It’s worth noting that the deadline for some regions has already passed and applications are now closed.

Unfortunately, the deadline has already passed for those in Valencia, Castilla-La Mancha and Extremadura however, many other regions have deadlines coming up in October, November and December.

For each region, you will also need to present copies of documents and information such as NIE, residency card, tax returns, pay slips etc.

Balearic Islands

Those who live in the Balearic Islands can find out more on the government website and the deadline for applying is September 30th 2023.

Madrid

Those in Madrid can apply on the following website and the deadline is October 31st 2023.

Murcia

If you live in Murcia can find out more on the official website and have until November 30th 2023 to apply.

Canary Islands

Those in the Canary Islands can apply by visiting this government site and have until October 3st, 2023.

Galicia

If you live in Galicia you can find out more and apply on the official site. The deadline is November 15th 2023.

La Rioja

For La Rioja you can find out more and apply on the government site. You have until October 31st, 2023.

Basque Country

In the Basque Country, you can find out about the requisites and apply on the following site. The deadline is 31st December 2023.

Aragón

You can apply between November 18th and December 31st, 2023. Find out more on the government website.

Navarra

If you live here, you can find more details on the official site and the deadline is November 30th 2023.

Cantabria

If you live in Cantabria need to be quick as the deadline is September 29th, 2023 and you can apply on the following site.