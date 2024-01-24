How will Spain's new grocery money card work?

Advertisement

From April onwards, the Spanish government will provide the Red Cross with subsidies in order to be able to give out money cards to vulnerable families with children, which can then be exchanged in supermarkets for food and other essential goods such as hygiene products.

This was announced by the Minister for Social Rights, Pablo Bustinduy, who explained that the initiative is intended to allow families to bypass the 'hunger queues' of handouts and food banks and instead shop for themselves and their specific needs: "Families will be able to buy these products directly in the supermarket," Bustinduy said.

Child poverty in Spain is currently one of the highest rates in the entire European Union.

The government estimates that this new aid will benefit up to 70,000 families, and is intended to provide vulnerable families with more flexibility and freedom.

Many of the families that qualify for the money card have previously been forced to rely on food banks, whereas the new card allows families to choose the products that they need, rather than what is given to them. It also solves the problem of supplying vulnerable families with fresh products, which are more difficult to store and distribute through food banks.

In total, there will be €100 million allocated to basic material assistance for families with children in poverty, of which €95.5 million will be allocated to food expenses and the rest to the "technical expenses of implementing the program."

How much are they worth?

The amount of the cards depends on the number of family members:

One adult and one child: €130 (per month)

One adult with two children: €160

Four family members: €190

Five members or more: €220

Sources from Spain's Ministry of Social Rights have indicated that the adults do not necessarily have to be parents. They can be aunts, uncles, grandparents and any other adult who cares for the children.

Depending on the family's needs, the amounts are recharged for one, two or three months and can be maintained for up to a maximum period of one year.

How do I apply?

The social services in each region will determine which families qualify for the scheme. Afterwards, families must go to the Red Cross centres where they will be given the cards.