How residents over 52 in Spain can get aid of up to €480 a month

Spain's State Public Employment Service (SEPE) offers an aid package for residents over 52 years of age who have exhausted their unemployment benefits and are considered 'long-term unemployed'.

The handout is 80 percent of the Public Indicator of Multiple Effect Income (or 'IPREM' as it's known), the tool used to calculate public benefits in Spain, which is €480 per month. Beneficiaries of this state help have received a boost in 2023, with the amount going from €463.21 per month to €480 per month, almost €17 more per month.

What is IPREM?

The IPREM is an index used in Spain in order to calculate and grant state benefits, subsidies and other types of aid. The mechanism was originally created in 2004 to replace the Minimum Interprofessional Wage (SMI) as the reference tool for calculating state benefits.

In 2022 the IPREM was set at €579.02, but the start of 2022 saw 3.6 percent increase, a little over €20, which means that the IPREM is currently set at €600.

SEPE'S 52 and over unemployment benefit is 80 percent of this.

Requirements

In order to receive this over-52's unemployment benefit, certain requirements must be met.

Firstly, you must be at least 52 years old when you apply and have exhausted your unemployment benefit. You must not have any income equivalent to more than 75 percent of Spain's Minimum Interprofessional Wage (SMI), not including the income of a spouse or partner.

You also must have been registered as a jobseeker for at least one month after your unemployment benefit runs out and actively be seeking employment.

If you meet these requirements, find out how to apply for the aid below.

How to APPLY

To apply, you first need to go to the SEPE website, which you can do by clicking on this link. Next, click on the 'Acceso Solicitudes' button that should appear at the bottom of the page. This will lead you to the login and identification screen, where you have to log in with your digital certificate or the [email protected] PIN system. Then, information with all the benefits to which you are entitled to (according to your information in the SEPE system) should show up on the screen. Here, you need to choose the 'Mayores de 52 años' option which will only appear if you meet the minimum age requirement. This will take you to a form that you must fill out with all the personal information you are asked for. This includes stuff like name, address, DNI/NIE, address, and social security number. After filling that out you will be asked for some information on any incomes you have, plus those of people living with you, for whom you'll have to include their name, address, and NIE. Then, before submitting by pressing the Aceptar button, a window should ask for any observations or documents you consider relevant that could help your application, which you can upload. Once submitted, SEPE will generate a document with your application details that you can download.

