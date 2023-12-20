Why are so many trains in Spain derailing?

Advertisement

For several months, Spanish state-owned railway company Renfe has experienced hundreds of incidents and delays due to various breakdowns with both trains and infrastructure.

In the majority of cases, these have been down to a lack of maintenance within the Cercanías (local regional trains), Media Distancia, long-distance and AVE high-speed networks.

Just three weeks ago, a train travelling from Almería to Madrid derailed near Recoletos station in the capital.

In September, 120 passengers waited more than five hours due to a breakdown near Huelva and during the general elections in July, 14,000 people were affected by a breakdown on the Madrid-Valencia AVE line. These are just some of the examples of the numerous incidents recorded in 2023.

In recent weeks, there have been several issues with the regional trains in Madrid too, which have suffered almost daily incidents. There were also three derailments recently within a space of just 13 days.

Since his appointment, the new minister of transportation, Óscar Puente, has received criticism from the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

As a result of the events in Málaga and Cádiz, the Andalusian president, Juanma Moreno Bonilla, has also hit out against the government on his X profile (formerly Twitter): "Concerned about the Andalusian railway network. I ask the national government to analyse the situation and report with transparency. We have been demanding a strong investment in Andalusia."

Why is it happening?

A railway union spokesman, Rafa Escudero, admitted to the Antena 3 broadcaster a few weeks ago that "We have serious problems in the maintenance of infrastructure." He also explained that "there are not enough spare parts in the workshops to repair the trains”.

Unions have also blamed the absence of personnel, the lack of space due to the greater supply of operators and deficiencies in the electric system.

A government report revealed that more than 700 incidents have been recorded this year on the Madrid Cercanías network. In 2022 the figure only reached 375 and in 2021 it was 447. Almost half of them, 40 percent, have been caused by breakdowns.

Data from the Madrid Transport Consortium, which draws on the information sent to it by Adif and Renfe, indicates that the main incidents in the Madrid Cercanías network in 2023 were caused by breakdowns with the facilities (39 percent), rolling stock (25 percent) and infrastructure and works (12 percent).

What is being done to improve the situation?

Five years ago, in 2018, a network improvement plan valued at €5.08 billion was presented, which today the government has increased to €7.12 billion because they consider that the first budget was insufficient.

Nearly €3 billion has been given to Renfe for the purchase of new trains, and around €4 billion is being used to improve infrastructure.

Today, the new trains are about to arrive, but the investment made in infrastructure has only been €850 million. Transport Minister Puente recently took to X to announce that the largest purchase of trains in the history of Renfe will arrive in 2024.

La solución, en parte, para un mejor servicio de cercanías, es la renovación del material rodante. El último tren que se incorporó a la flota data de 2008. En 2024 comenzará a llegar la compra más grande de la historia de RENFE. Ya en el horno y pronto en sus estaciones. pic.twitter.com/nRZJn3gf48 — Oscar Puente (@oscar_puente_) December 15, 2023

A total of 459 new trains will be operating next year, 383 of which are destined for the Cercanías network.

Asturias and Galicia will be the first regions to benefit from the new railway fleet, receiving a total of 30 trains.

The purchase also includes 16 high-speed TALGO trains with capacities of up to 330 kilometres per hour and 60 CAF Medium Distance (Media Distancia) trains that can reach 200 kilometres per hour.

According to Puente the date of the last new train incorporated into the fleet was in 2008 and the minister believes that these new additions will greatly improve the safety and services of the rail networks.