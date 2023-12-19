Which cities in Spain will get Avlo low-cost rail services in 2024?

Advertisement

The Spanish Minister of Transport Óscar Puente, revealed on Monday, December 18th that low-cost rail operator Avlo would be adding several new routes in 2024.

Speaking from Valladolid, Puente announced that next year, Avlo will provide services between the cities of Gijón (Asturias), Valladolid (Castilla y León) and Madrid. This comes after the high-speed service between Asturias and the Spanish capital was launched just a few weeks ago.

Avlo will join French-owned rail company Ouigo, in offering budget journeys in Spain’s northwest, which also started new routes in December and into 2024 between Madrid, Segovia and Valladolid.

The new Avlo offering means that people in the northern region of Asturias will finally be able to benefit from budget high-speed services.

At the end of November this year, Asturias became the second of Spain’s northern regions after Galicia to get the AVE highspeed service, making train travel to Spain’s Cantabrian coast considerably faster.

It allows passengers from the Spanish capital to reach Oviedo in 3 hours and 15 minutes, to Gijón in 3 hours and 39 minutes.

The first low-cost Avlo trains were launched between Madrid-Barcelona in 2021 stopping in Zaragoza and other intermediate stations. In 2022, they also started offering services to Valencia and then this year began offering Alicante and Murcia.

More recently, in June 2023, low-cost high-speed trains to Seville and Málaga were added, with intermediate stops in cities such as Córdoba, Ciudad Real and Puertollano.

On social media, Puente also revealed that in order to help combat the disruption of Cercanías or regional trains in Madrid and Andalusia, the new year will see "the largest purchase in the history of RENFE" which consists of a total of 459 new convoys, of which the majority, 383, will be Cercanías trains.