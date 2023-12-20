How to get Spain’s certificate of liveability for properties

Advertisement

Spain’s certificate of liveability or habitability is known as the certificado or cédula de habitabilidad in Spanish.

It’s a document that states whether or not the property can legally be lived in and demonstrates that it has the minimum requirements of safety and hygiene to be inhabited by people. It’s valid for 15 years.

You will need this certificate if you’ve built a new home, undertaken extensive renovations or want to rent or sell your property and your current certificate has expired.

The legislation that defines the certificate of habitability varies according to each region in Spain and the General Urban Planning office of each municipality. This means that documentation, ways of acquiring it and requirements may vary slightly, however, there are a series of common traits that apply across the country.

In Madrid, Andalusia, Aragón, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Galicia, and the Basque Country it's often refered to as the Licencia de primera ocupación en las viviendas nuevas or Licencia de ocupación/utilización (first occupancy licence for new homes or licence for occupation or use).

There are essentially three types of habitability certificates depending on the age of the property. These are:

First occupancy certificate - for newly built homes.

Second occupancy - corresponds to homes that already exist.

First rehabilitation occupancy - homes that have undergone comprehensive renovations.

What are the minimum requirements?

The most common minimum requirements for a property to be considered habitable are the following:

- Have a minimum useful area of 36 square metres.

- Have at least one room or living room, a space for hygiene and another for the kitchen.

- If the room is a single space, it must be possible to create a compartment of eight square metres.

- If there is more than one space, the minimum room must be at least six square metres.

- The minimum habitable height between the floor and the ceiling must be 2.5 metres. In the kitchen, bathroom and hallways it can be 2.20 metres.

It’s important to keep in mind that before going to the notary to make a sale or sign a rental contract, you should check that the home's certificate of habitability is up to date.

According to Law 18/2007, on the right to housing, this document is required when contracting and registering electricity, water and gas services, in addition to renting or selling a property.

How to apply for the cédula de habitabilidad

The body responsible for granting the liveability certificates depends on each region in Spain. For example, in Madrid, the General Directorate of Housing and Rehabilitation of the Environment and Territorial Planning Area is the place you should go. You can find out where it is for your region from your local ayuntamiento or town hall.

When you go you need to take the following documents with you:

- An application form - This can be downloaded from the website of each relevant body in your region. For example in Barcelona, you can apply for it online here and in Málaga here.

- Proof of payment of the associated fee - The fee can vary depending on where you live. In Barcelona, it's €44.35 for a new home and €20.45 for homes that have previously been lived in.

- Photocopy of your NIF (Número de Identificación Fiscal) or the NIF of an authorised representative. This is the same as your NIE number.

- Copy of the property deed or lease contract.

You can either send them all this electronically or hand them over in person, depending on where you live in Spain and what each region allows.

Once your documents have been received, checked and processed, your home will get an inspection by a certified technician who will check the habitability and whether the property meets all the requirements.

Responses to your request don’t usually take more than a month, although it can depend on your region and the and volume of work that the housing area has.