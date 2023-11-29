How much does it cost to renovate your kitchen in Spain?

Advertisement

Kitchens are one of the main rooms in Spanish homes that foreign residents complain about.

This is because cocinas (kitchens) are typically the smallest room in an apartment, and unless they’ve been recently built or refurbished are usually not open plan and outdated in style.

For many, maximising space is a big motivator behind remodelling kitchens, either more storage, more surface area or knocking down walls to open it up.

The directory of construction professionals, Habitissimo, states that kitchen renovations have grown by 55 percent when compared to 2016.

According to the National Association of Ceramic and Construction Materials Distributors, 61 percent of Spanish households have said they were motivated to make renovations after the pandemic, a percentage above the European average. They want to make homes more open, sustainable and connected.

But how much does it actually cost to renovate a kitchen in Spain?

According to stats from Habitissimo the average cost of a kitchen makeover is €5,791 in Spain and the price quoted by professionals ranges between €700 - €18,960. It puts the average price per m2 at €850.

The Movistar Money site published cites a similar price bracket - between €6,000 and €10,000 as the approximate price of renovating a kitchen in 2023, while it puts the price of a complete kitchen overhaul at a minimum of €8,000.

Of course, the cost will depend on what you're planning on doing to your kitchen, whether it's just changing the cabinets, installing an island, or indeed knocking down walls.

Movistar Money also stresses that paying workers, cleaning and furniture removal can account for 30 percent of the final budget, so it's important to keep in mind.

Replacing the kitchen cabinets

There are so many designs and styles of kitchen cabinets these days that it can be impossible to know exactly how much replacing them will cost you. It very much depends on the materials, colours, finishes and ultimately the company you buy them from, whether it’s budget IKEA or handmade wood cabinets from a local furniture design store.

Habitissimo puts the price of furnishing a 10 m² kitchen with laminate cabinets at around €2,500. If it's made of PVC the price will rise to €5,000 and up to €8,000 if it is made of solid wood.

Installing new countertops

If you’re renovating your whole kitchen and you’ve already picked out new cabinets, chances are you may want new countertops to match your updated style.

Marble, granite, wood or laminate, there are many different materials you can choose for your countertops. They all have a slightly different resistance and of course, vary greatly in price.

The most economical are the laminated countertops, starting at €25/m, they are resistant and do not require much maintenance. Those made of natural wood start at €60/m, quartz and granite cost from €150/m and those made of Neolith (sintered stone) cost from €320/m.

Making a kitchen open-plan

Creating more space and opening up your kitchen so that it’s part of the living room is a growing trend in Spain. There are lots of different costs associated with opening up your kitchen, but the most basic one is knocking down the partition wall. This can cost around about €330 for a 5 m² wall.

Installing a kitchen island

If you have dreams (and the space) for adding a kitchen island, then the cost will greatly depend on its use and the materials it’s made from. For example, it will be a lot cheaper to just install an island for more counter space, rather than adding appliances such as a sink or stove. On average the price will range from €1,200 to €3,000 if it has appliances.

Things to keep in mind when doing a kitchen renovation in Spain.

You may need planning permission

It’s likely that for most kitchen renovations you’ll need planning permission from your Town Hall. If you’re changing the tiles, flooring or cabinets for example you might need what’s called a Licencia de Obra Menor.

If you are knocking down walls to make your kitchen open plan or reconfiguring the apartment layout, then it’s likely you’ll need to apply for a Licencia de Obra Major. For the second, you may also need to hire an architect as the plans may need to be submitted by a registered professional if you’re tearing down walls for example.

All these will add extra costs to your renovation works, including fees for licences and paying architects or health and safety experts. Some town councils allow the request for a simple works statement, which is exempt from a fee.

Finding reliable construction workers can be problematic

It’s common to hear that handy people and construction workers in Spain take a long time to get things finished. Unfortunately, it generally seems to be true. Delays are relatively common, as can be charging more than the initial price. If you’re going to get any work done, make sure you look at other reviews and be sure to shop around for quotes. You should ideally get at least three quotes and compare them to know what the true cost of your renovation should be.

Many workers will offer you a cheaper price by not adding VAT

It’s very common in Spain for construction workers to ask you if want to pay the added VAT or not. If you choose not to, it means they simply won’t report the work they’ve done for you and add it to their books.

While it may seem like you’re getting a great deal, this isn’t actually legal and if there’s a problem with your kitchen renovation down the line, then there’s actually no official record of who has done the work.

Costs will vary depending on where you live

Of course, prices will vary depending on what area of Spain you live in. On the one hand, being in a big city is generally more expensive, but on the other hand, you have more options of workers and shops to buy your kitchen from, creating more competition.