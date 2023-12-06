Spain’s December ‘puente’ weekend set to bring rains and rises in temperature

Advertisement

Spain’s December puente (literally ‘bridge’) of public holidays in the first week of the month gives millions of Spaniards extra time to travel or rest, but the weather seems set to be mixed this year.

According to forecasts, this year's puente could see frost and rain, especially in the north and west of the country, that will then give way to a "more temperate environment" from Thursday, with a rise in temperatures and unseasonal maximums of up to 20-22C.

From the middle of the week, temperatures will be "the same or somewhat higher than normal for the time of year," Rubén Del Campo, spokesman for Spain’s state meterological service (Aemet) said in the Spanish press. He added that almost the entire country could see maximum temperatures that will exceed 10 degrees from Thursday, and that the mercury could even hit 20C or even 22C degrees in the Mediterranean area.

Wednesday December 6th

Wednesday December 6th (Constitution Day) will be marked by scattered rains in Andalusia, specifically in Huelva and Cádiz, extending to Seville and Córdoba in the afternoon.

The arrival of a cold weather front will also bring rain to the north west, mostly concentrated in Galicia. Aemet has activated a yellow weather warning for the risk of rain in A Coruña and Pontevedra.

There could also be some showers in the north of the Balearic Islands, and in the Canary Islands there will be cloudy skies but could also be some weak and occasional showers.

Thursday December 7th

On Thursday 7th the rainfall will spread to much of the rest of the country, especially in the north and west, where rains could accumulate more than 20 litres/m2 in some areas.

Temperatures during the day will remain slightly higher than the previous day, even 5C above normal temperatures for the time of year. In the Canary and Balearic Islands rain is not forecast but there could be cloudy skies throughout the day.

As AEMET posted on its Twitter/X account, it is from Thursday when temperatures will begin to rise and be unseasonably warm: "From Thursday, the 7th, we expect a rise in temperatures that will continue throughout the weekend and into the first days of next week. It could be a new episode of very high temperatures for the time of year, between 5 and 10C above normal."

A partir del jueves, día 7, esperamos una subida de las temperaturas que tendrá continuidad durante el fin de semana y primeros días de la semana que viene.

Podría tratarse de un nuevo episodio de temperaturas muy altas para la época, entre 5 y 10 ºC por encima de lo habitual. pic.twitter.com/zUKANrnwTB — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) December 5, 2023

Friday December 8th

On Friday the 8th (Feast of Immaculate Conception) what will be left of the cold front will mainly affect the northeast, but also inland areas of the Mediterranean coast. Rains will arrive in the Balearic Islands.

Temperatures could briefly drop in parts of country, except in Mediterranean coastal areas. The lowest forecast minimum temperatures will be in inland areas, with just 2C forecast in Ávila, Cuenca, Soria and Burgos.

Weekend

Moving into the weekend, rains will be concentrated mainly in the north, again mostly affecting Galicia, although with less intensity than earlier in the week.

Temperatures will then begin to rise rather rapidly, especially on Sunday, with the possibility of increases of up to 8 ºC, particularly in inland areas, that are forecast to last into the beginning of next week. In the Canary Islands the temperatures will continue to be pleasant, somewhere between 23-25C.