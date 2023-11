Spain's public and regional holidays in 2024 and how to maximise your leave

Advertisement

In Spain in 2024 there will be 14 public holidays in total. You can find the official state bulletin (BOE) with them all listed on the website here.

There will be eight national holidays, four regional, and another two to be chosen on a municipal level.

The Local has broken down the national and regional public holiday dates here. In order to know your local municipal holidays, you should check with your local ayuntamiento (town hall).

National holidays

The eight national holidays throughout all Spain in 2024 are on:

January 1 (Monday) - New Year's Day.

March 29 (Friday) - Good Friday.

May 1 (Wednesday) - Workers' Day.

August 15 (Thursday) - Assumption of the Virgin Mary.

October 12 (Saturday) - National Day.

November 1 (Friday) - All Saints' Day.

December 6 (Friday) - Constitution Day.

December 25 (Wednesday) - Christmas.

Interestingly, the way the dates work out for the 2024 calendar means that some parts of Spain will have an extra 'puente' (literally, a 'bridge') of consecutive holidays that fall before and after a weekend.

In 2024, some regions will move the holiday for Feast of the Immaculate Conception (Sunday, December 8) to Monday (December 9th) meaning that, when taken with Constitution Day (Friday 6th) some lucky Spaniards will have a four day weekend in the build up to Christmas.

By taking one day of holiday leave on the day after August 15th, which will be a Friday, it will also be possible to have a four-day weekend in mid summer.

By taking two days of holiday leave after Wednesday May 1, you can enjoy a five-day weekend.

And as All Saints Day on November 1st falls on a Friday in 2024, this will automatically be a three-day weekend for everyone.

Regional holidays

Below you can find a breakdown of the regional holidays across Spain (listed along with national holidays to give you a full list) meaning that there will be 12 dates for each autonomous community. The extra two will be local holidays, taking it to 14 for the year.

The dates for Ceuta and Melilla, Spain's autonomous cities in North Africa, are also listed.

Make sure to check what day these local and regional and local holidays fall on as there's again the possibility of taking extended holidays without having to use too much of your holiday leave.

Andalusia

January 1 (Monday) - New Year's Day.

January 6 (Saturday) - Epiphany.

February 28 (Wednesday) - Andalusia Day.

March 28 - Maundy Thursday.

March 29 - Good Friday.

May 1 (Wednesday) - Workers' Day.

August 15 (Thursday) - Assumption of the Virgin Mary.

October 12 (Saturday) - National Day.

November 1 (Friday) - All Saints' Day.

December 6 (Friday) - Constitution Day.

December 9 (Monday) - Feast of the Immaculate Conception.

December 25 (Wednesday) - Christmas Day.

Madrid

January 1 (Monday) - New Year's Day.

January 6 (Saturday) - Epiphany.

March 28 - Maundy Thursday.

March 29 - Good Friday.

May 1 (Wednesday) - Workers' Day.

May 2 (Thursday) - Madrid Day.

July 25 (Thursday) - Day of St. James the Apostle

August 15 (Thursday) - Assumption of the Virgin Mary.

October 12 (Saturday) - National Day.

November 1 (Friday) - All Saints' Day.

December 6 (Friday) - Constitution Day.

December 25 (Wednesday) - Christmas Day.

Balearic Islands

January 1 (Monday) - New Year's Day.

January 6 (Saturday) - Epiphany.

March 1 (Friday) - Balearic Islands Day.

March 28 - Maundy Thursday.

March 29 - Good Friday.

April 1 - Easter Monday.

May 1 (Wednesday) - Workers' Day.

August 15 (Thursday) - Assumption of the Virgin Mary.

October 12 (Saturday) - National Day.

November 1 (Friday) - All Saints' Day.

December 6 (Friday) - Constitution Day.

December 25 (Wednesday) - Christmas Day.

Canary Islands

In the Canary Islands, many of the individual islands have their own specific holiday dates, as outlined below.

January 1 (Monday) - New Year's Day.

January 6 (Saturday) - Epiphany.

**February 2 (Friday) - Virgin of La Candelaria (Tenerife).

March 28 - Maundy Thursday.

March 29 - Good Friday.

May 1 (Wednesday) - Workers Day.

May 30 (Thursday) - Canary Islands Day.

August 5 (Monday) - Nuestra Señora de Las Nieves (La Palma).

August 15 (Thursday) - Assumption of the Virgin Mary.

September 9 (Monday) - Monday following Nuestra Señora del Pino (Gran Canaria).

September 16 (Monday) - Nuestra Señora de Los Volcanes (Lanzarote and La Graciosa).

September 20 (Friday) - Nuestra señora de La Peña (Fuerteventura).

September 24 (Tuesday) - Nuestra señora de Los Reyes (El Hierro).

October 7 (Monday) - Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe (La Gomera).

October 12 (Saturday) - National Day.

November 1 (Friday) - All Saints' Day.

December 6 (Friday) - Constitution Day.

December 25 (Wednesday) - Christmas Day.

Catalonia

January 1 (Monday) - New Year's Day.

January 6 (Saturday) - Epiphany.

March 29 - Good Friday.

April 1st - Easter Monday.

May 1 (Wednesday) - Workers Day.

June 17 (Monday) - Fiesta de Arán (only in Arán, instead of San Esteban).

June 24 (Monday) - Día de San Juan.

August 15 (Thursday) - Assumption of the Virgin Mary.

September 11 (Wednesday) - Catalonia Day.

October 12 (Saturday) - National Day.

November 1 (Friday) - All Saints' Day.

December 6 (Friday) - Constitution Day.

December 25 (Wednesday) - Christmas.

December 26 (Thursday) - San Esteban.

Valencian Community

January 1 (Monday) - New Year's Day.

January 6 (Saturday) - Epiphany.

March 19 (Tuesday) - Día de San José.

March 29 - Good Friday.

April 1st - Easter Monday.

May 1 (Wednesday) - Workers' Day.

June 24 (Monday) - Día de San Juan.

August 15 (Thursday) - Assumption of the Virgin Mary.

October 9 (Wednesday) - Valencian Community Day.

October 12 (Saturday) - National Day.

November 1 (Friday) - All Saints' Day.

December 6 (Friday) - Constitution Day.

December 25 (Wednesday) - Christmas Day.

Extremadura

January 1 (Monday) - New Year's Day.

January 6 (Saturday) - Epiphany.

February 13 (Tuesday) - Shrove Tuesday (replacing Extremadura Day which falls on a Sunday).

March 28 - Maundy Thursday.

March 29 - Good Friday.

May 1 (Wednesday) - Workers' Day.

August 15 (Thursday) - Assumption of the Virgin Mary

October 12 (Saturday) - National Day.

November 1 (Friday) - All Saints' Day.

December 6 (Friday) - Constitution Day.

December 9 (Monday) - Monday following the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.

December 25 (Wednesday) - Christmas.

Galicia

January 1 (Monday) - New Year's Day.

January 6 (Saturday) - Epiphany.

March 28 - Maundy Thursday.

March 29 - Good Friday.

May 1 (Wednesday) - Workers' Day.

May 17 (Friday) - Día de las Letras Gallegas.

July 25 (Thursday) - Galicia Day.

August 15 (Thursday) - Assumption of the Virgin Mary.

October 12 (Saturday) - National Day.

November 1 (Friday) - All Saints' Day.

December 6 (Friday) - Constitution Day.

December 25 (Wednesday) - Christmas Day.

La Rioja

January 1 (Monday) - New Year's Day.

January 6 (Saturday) - Epiphany.

March 28 - Maundy Thursday.

March 29 - Good Friday.

April 1st - Easter Monday.

May 1 (Wednesday) - Workers' Day.

June 10 (Monday) - Monday after La Rioja Day (which falls on Sunday 9th).

August 15 (Thursday) - Assumption of the Virgin Mary.

October 12 (Saturday) - National Day.

November 1 (Friday) - All Saints' Day.

December 6 (Friday) - Constitution Day.

December 25 (Wednesday) - Christmas Day.

Navarra

January 1 (Monday) - New Year's Day.

January 6 (Saturday) - Epiphany.

March 28 - Maundy Thursday.

March 29 - Good Friday.

April 1st - Easter Monday.

May 1 (Wednesday) - Workers' Day.

July 25 (Thursday) - St. James the Apostle Day.

August 15 (Thursday) - Assumption of the Virgin Mary.

October 12 (Saturday) - National Day.

November 1 (Friday) - All Saints' Day.

December 3 (Tuesday) - St. Francis Xavier Day.

December 6 (Friday) - Constitution Day.

December 25 (Wednesday) - Christmas Day.

Basque Country

January 1 (Monday) - New Year's Day.

January 6 (Saturday) - Epiphany.

March 28 - Maundy Thursday.

March 29 - Good Friday.

April 1st - Easter Monday

May 1 (Wednesday) - Workers' Day.

July 25 (Thursday) - St. James the Apostle Day.

August 15 (Thursday) - Assumption of the Virgin Mary.

October 12 (Saturday) - National Day.

November 1 (Friday) - All Saints' Day.

December 6 (Friday) - Constitution Day.

December 25 (Wednesday) - Christmas Day.

Murcia

January 1 (Monday) - New Year's Day.

January 6 (Saturday) - Epiphany.

March 19 (Tuesday) - San José.

March 28 - Maundy Thursday.

March 29 - Good Friday.

May 1 (Wednesday) - Workers' Day.

August 15 (Thursday) - Assumption of the Virgin Mary.

October 12 (Saturday) - National Day.

November 1 (Friday) - All Saints' Day.

December 6 (Friday) - Constitution Day.

December 9 (Monday) - Monday following the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.

December 25 (Wednesday) - Christmas Day.

Melilla

January 1 (Monday) - New Year's Day.

January 6 (Saturday) - Epiphany.

March 28 - Maundy Thursday.

March 29 - Good Friday.

April 10 (Wednesday) - Feast of Eid Fitr (end of Ramadan).

May 1 (Wednesday) - Workers' Day.

June 17 (Monday) - Aid Al Adha.

August 15 (Thursday) - Assumption of the Virgin Mary.

September 17 (Tuesday) - Melilla Day.

October 12 (Saturday) - National Day.

November 1 (Friday) - All Saints' Day.

December 6 (Friday) - Constitution Day.

December 9 (Monday) - Monday following the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.

December 25 (Wednesday) - Christmas Day.

Ceuta

January 1 (Monday) - New Year's Day.

January 6 (Saturday) - Epiphany.

March 28 - Maundy Thursday.

March 29 - Good Friday.

April 10 (Wednesday) - Feast of Eid Fitr (end of Ramadan).

May 1 (Wednesday) - Workers' Day.

June 13 (Thursday) - San Antonio.

June 17 (Monday) - Aid Al Adha.

August 5 (Monday) - Virgin of Africa Day.

August 15 (Thursday) - Assumption of the Virgin Mary.

October 12 (Saturday) - National Day.

November 1 (Friday) - All Saints' Day.

December 6 (Friday) - Constitution Day.

December 25 (Wednesday) - Christmas Day.

Castilla y León

January 1 (Monday) - New Year's Day.

January 6 (Saturday) - Epiphany.

March 28 - Maundy Thursday.

March 29 - Good Friday.

April 23 (Tuesday) - Castilla y León Day.

May 1 (Wednesday) - Workers' Day.

August 15 (Thursday) - Assumption of the Virgin Mary.

October 12 (Saturday) - National Day.

November 1 (Friday) - All Saints' Day.

December 6 (Friday) - Constitution Day.

December 9 (Monday) - Monday following the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.

December 25 (Wednesday) - Christmas Day.

Castilla-La-Mancha

January 1 (Monday) - New Year's Day.

January 6 (Saturday) - Epiphany.

March 28 - Maundy Thursday.

March 29 - Good Friday.

May 1 (Wednesday) - Workers' Day.

May 30 (Thursday) - Corpus Christi.

May 31 (Friday) - Castilla-La Mancha Day.

August 15 (Thursday) - Assumption of the Virgin Mary.

October 12 (Saturday) - National Day.

November 1 (Friday) - All Saints' Day.

December 6 (Friday) - Constitution Day.

December 25 (Wednesday) - Christmas Day.

Cantabria

January 1 (Monday) - New Year's Day.

January 6 (Saturday) - Epiphany.

March 28 - Maundy Thursday.

March 29 - Good Friday.

April 1st - Easter Monday.

May 1 (Wednesday) - Workers' Day.

July 25 (Thursday) - St. James the Apostle Day.

August 15 (Thursday) - Assumption of the Virgin Mary.

October 12 (Saturday) - National Day.

November 1 (Friday) - All Saints' Day.

December 6 (Friday) - Constitution Day.

December 25 (Wednesday) - Christmas Day.

Asturias

January 1 (Monday) - New Year's Day.

January 6 (Saturday) - Epiphany.

March 28 - Maundy Thursday.

March 29 - Good Friday.

May 1 (Wednesday) - Workers' Day.

August 15 (Thursday) - Assumption of the Virgin Mary.

September 9 (Monday) - Asturias Day.

October 12 (Saturday) - National Day.

November 1 (Friday) - All Saints' Day.

December 6 (Friday) - Constitution Day.

December 9 (Monday) - Monday following the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.

December 25 (Wednesday) - Christmas Day.

Aragon

January 1 (Monday) - New Year's Day.

January 6 (Saturday) - Epiphany.

March 28 - Maundy Thursday.

March 29 - Good Friday.

April 23 (Tuesday) - Aragon Day & St. George's Day.

May 1 (Wednesday) - Workers' Day.

August 15 (Thursday) - Assumption of the Virgin Mary.

October 12 (Saturday) - National Day & Virgin of El Pilar.

November 1 (Friday) - All Saints' Day.

December 6 (Friday) - Constitution Day.

December 9 (Monday) - Monday following the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.

December 25 (Wednesday) - Christmas Day.