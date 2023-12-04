22 free things to do in Spain's Valencia
Visiting Valencia but don't want to break the bank? Fortunately Spain's third city is full of fantastic free things to do.
Valencia is a city known for its Mediterranean climate, gastronomy (it is the birthplace of paella, after all) and varied cultural offerings. But that doesn't mean you have to break the bank when you visit Spain's third city.
Valencia is also a city full of fantastic free things to do, whether it be museums, parks, beaches or even well known neighbourhoods worth a stroll around.
Here are 22 free things to do in Valencia:
Jardín del Turia - take a long stroll through Valencia’s famous park submerged in the old river bed. The Turia, as it's known, is full of jogging and cycle lanes, has a whole host of sports pitches, and even a brand new kid's playground (more on that below).
Malvarrosa beach - slightly out of the city centre is La Malvarrosa, the main beach in the city, and it is full of bars, restaurants, ice cream parlours and volleyball pitches.
Institut Valencià d'Art Modern (IVAM:) Valencia's Modern Art Institute offers free entry on Fridays from 19.000, Saturdays from 15.00, and all day on Sundays.
El Cabanyal - situated just behind Malvarossa is El Cabanyal, the old fisherman’s quarter of the city and known for its art deco tiled townhouses.
Parque Gulliver - if you’ve got kids, take them to Parque Gulliver, it’s an enormous (free) play structure based on the character Gulliver, located in the Turia park.
El Carmen - you could also spend an afternoon getting lost in the narrow, winding streets of Valencia’s charming old town.
Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias - maybe the most famous tourist attraction in the city and one of the so-called '12 treasures of Spain', this futuristic museum and exhibition space complex is free to walk around (but not to go into the museums, sadly).
Mercado de Ruzafa - the smaller but very aesthetically pleasing Ruzafa market, in one of the city’s trendiest neighbourhoods, is also worth a visit and has a huge selection of meats, fishes, and cheeses.
Albufera - not entirely free as you’ll need to pay for the bus ride from Valencia, but the stunning Albufera National Park is a short drive away and a favourite sunset spot for many.
Valencia Cathedral - take in some history by having a look around Valencia’s Cathedral, which was consecrated all the way back in 1238.
Mercat Central - Valencia’s stunning central market is open Monday to Saturday from 07.30-15.00.
La Lonja de la Seda - This imposing gothic style building is free to enter on Sundays and holidays.
Torres de Serranos y Quart - The famous Serranos Towers are also free to enter on Sundays and holidays.
Ayuntamiento de Valencia - from 8.00-15.000 (Monday-Friday) you can go out on the balcony of Valencia’s town hall and enjoy views of the main square.
Baños del Almirante - the stunning Baños del Almirante were built between 1313 and 1320 in Mudejar style and are free to visit.
Museo Valenciano de la Ilustración y la Modernidad - The Valencia Museum of the Enlightenment and Modernity has free entry on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays.
Museo de Bellas Artes - Valencia’s fine art museum is always free entry, but not open on Mondays.
Museo de Historia:- Valencia's History Museum is also free entry on Sundays and holidays.
Museo de Ciencias Naturales - Valencia’s Natural Science Museum is free every Saturday, Sunday and holiday from 15.000.
Museo Nacional de Cerámica - the National Ceramics Museum has free entry on Saturday afternoons and Sundays.
Estación del Norte - Valencia's quirky looking central train station, complete with art nouveau architecture, is just a couple of minutes from the city hall and is worth a quick look around if you're in the city centre.
Refugio de la Guerra Civil (Bombas Gens) - for the history buffs among us, the anti-aircraft shelter during the Civil War in what was a medieval winery is well worth a visit and free to enter.
