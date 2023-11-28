Spain's Renfe bans e-scooters on all its trains

Advertisement

From December 12th 2023, Renfe will no longer allow passengers to carry their e-scooters on board their city, mid-distance, long-distance and high-speed trains.

These include AVE, Avlo, Alvia, Avant, Euromed and Intercity trains.

The measure applies to all types of electric or battery-powered mobility devices such as segways, with the exception of electric bicycles and devices for people with restricted mobility.

Passengers found to be carrying one of these mobility devices will be asked to leave the train in question.

Rather than it being due to the nuisance they may cause other passengers, the primary reason for the ban is the “public health and safety risk” that these devices’ batteries pose in terms of overheating, exploding and causing a fire onboard.

Earlier in November, regional authorities in Madrid decided to prohibit electric scooters on all types of public transport including buses (EMT), metro and light rail, following an explosion of one of these mobility devices in the capital's underground.

Barcelona transport authorities have also implemented a temporary ban on travelling with e-scooters on public transport and other MVPs for "safety reasons" after a similar incident involving an exploding e-scooter battery.

In Seville, e-scooter access has been restricted on the metro during rush hour on weekdays.

Some railway operators in the United Kingdom and Ireland, as well as the London or Hamburg undergrounds, have also prohibited the access of electric scooters to their trains.

New low-cost rail operators in Spain Iryo and Ouigo still allow electric scooters on board their trains, according to their websites.

