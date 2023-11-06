Madrid bans e-scooters on all public transport

Advertisement

The ban came into force on November 4th 2023 and affects all public transport in the Community of Madrid, not just the capital.

Specifically, it will affect the buses of the Madrid Municipal Transport Company (EMT) and interurban and urban buses in other municipalities, as well as the Madrid Metro network and light rail, and five interchange areas - Plaza de Castilla, Moncloa, Príncipe Pío, Plaza Elíptica and Avenida de América.

“Failure to comply with the regulations will lead to the immediate expulsion of the offenders, who will also have to face financial sanctions”, explained the Regional Transport Consortium (CRTM), which is in charge of managing all public transport in the region.

The fines for those not adhering to the ban will be between €100 and €200.

The restriction will remain in force for a maximum of 9 months, according to the statement published in the Official Gazette of the Community of Madrid (BOCM).

This is so authorities can completely verify the safety of using this type of personal mobility vehicle (MVP) on public transport.

The prohibition comes after an electric scooter's battery exploded in a carriage on Madrid Metro's Line 2 in mid-October, causing a holdup on the line for more than three hours even though nobody was injured fortunately.

The ban will also be included on some of the state-owned Renfe and Cercanías lines, which service routes between Castilla-León and Castilla La Mancha and Madrid, due to the fact that MVPs will not be able to enter or leave the public transport system in the capital region.

CRTM has also asked operators to change their digital and printed information channels so that users are aware of the ban.

"What we want is to guarantee above all things the safety not only of the people of Madrid, and the travellers who use public transport, but also the safety of all the workers who provide and perform their duties in the transport infrastructure," the Minister of Housing, Transport and Infrastructure, Jorge Rodrigo stated.

The Autoritat del Transport Metropolità (ATM) of the Barcelona area also has a temporary ban on travelling with e-scooters on public transport and other MVPs for "safety reasons".

In Seville, e-scooter access has also been restricted on the metro during rush hour on weekdays.