Catalonia takes full control of Rodalies trains from Spain in win for separatists

The pact, which comes as Pedro Sánchez seeks the support of Catalan separatist parties in order to gain an absolute majority with which to form a government through an investiture vote, establishes that the Rodalies transfer will be made progressively so that it’s not all handed over in one go.

The ERC argues that the Rodalies network suffers breakdowns practically daily, serious delays and cancellations four out of every five days.

The party headed by Gabriel Rufián says that improvements are needed due to the “fiscal deficit” of Catalonia which stands at €22 billion.

The Rodalies network serves between 300,000 and 400,000 passengers per day across the region and registers constant breakdowns that both the Generalitat and the Socialists' Party of Catalonia have constantly blamed on insufficient investment by the central government.

The Generalitat has in fact owned the Rodalies service since 2010. However, the lack of an agreement between the government and the local Transport Ministry has meant that the resources have never been transferred.

The ERC has argued recently that the transfer of services in 2010 was “fake”, limiting them to control over train times only.

The new pact ensures a full transfer of the railway network that goes beyond just management. It will also include infrastructure such as trains and tracks, and the necessary "investment" to guarantee the modernisation and correct functioning of the service.

The transfer will affect all lines that begin and end in Catalonia, meaning those trains that cross the French border, as well as those that link Catalonia with Aragón and Valencia, will be excluded.

Since August 2023, Rodalies services have reportedly suffered around 50 breakdowns, which have caused delays of more than 15 minutes on some trains. In the first 20 days of October, there were 13 days with incidents, according to communications on social networks from the state company Adif.

In September there were at least 21 incidents, and in August, another 18.

Marc Senglas, Secretary of Mobility of the Generalitat, states that in 2022, 831 incidents were recorded, involving more than 100 minutes of train delays.

The agreement was made as part of acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s investiture vote in the Spanish Congress. After formally coming to an agreement with leftist Sumar, the PSOE has been locked in negotiations with Catalan separatist parties in order to get the votes needed to gain a majority and serve a second term.

The ERC finally gave the green light to support Sánchez after the Rodalies agreement was made.