Madrid metro app to show carriage temperature and occupancy levels

Advertisement

Anyone who is a regular user of Madrid's metro system will be familiar with just how crowded and hot it can get during peak times, and that guessing where to stand on the platform to get onto the emptiest carriage isn't always easy.

Fortunately, Madrid Metro has launched a new digital tool that allows metro users to find information on carriage occupancy and temperature before the trains reach the platform, allowing them to choose ahead of time the carriage they would like to travel in.

Madrid's Regional Minister of Housing, Transport and Infrastructure, Jorge Rodrigo, stressed that the move makes up part of broader modernisation plans on the sprawling Madrid metro system.

"This digital development contributes to modernisation goals by serving the greatest number of people, improving travel conditions and reducing environmental impact," Rodrigo said in a press release.

The occupancy and data information is obtained every 15 seconds from sensors installed in the metro carriages, and the tracking tool is available on the Madrid Metro mobile app, something already installed by more than 550,000 people. The app not only allows users to check occupancy rates and temperature levels ahead of time, but shows the location of their train.

Advertisement

It also offers information and advice on planning journeys across the capital, information on lifts, escalators and disability accessibility, as well as information on season tickets and fares and allows cleaning alerts to be sent via the app.

The temperature and occupancy features will initially be rolled out on Line 5, which connects Casa de Campo and Alameda de Osuna, and will be gradually extended to the rest of the network with time.