KEY POINTS: What Sánchez promises to do if re-elected as Spain's PM

As Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez edges closer to a investiture vote in the Spanish Congress, his Socialists (PSOE) have been locked in negotiations with Catalan separatists parties in order to get the votes needed to gain a majority and serve a second term. A major stumbling block of this process has been a proposed legal amnesty for separatists who took part in the failed independence bid in 2017.

It has infuriated the Spanish right, with thousands taking to the streets across the country to demonstrate against the proposals.

Another step on the road to Sánchez's possible second term, however, is solidifying support with parties to the left of PSOE, namely Sumar, the far-left platform that groups together several smaller leftist parties and factions.

This has proven to be a little simpler than negotiations with Catalan separatist parties Junts per Catalunya and ERC. PSOE and Sumar announced a coalition deal including over 200 hundred pledges last week in a document entitled: España Avanza (Spain Advances).

Sánchez and acting vice president and leader of Sumar, Yolanda Díaz, formally signed the pact to renew the coalition government for a second term if they can get the necessary level of support to gain a governable majority and win the investiture vote, which is slated for late-November. The coalition pact includes more than 230 wide-ranging socioeconomic measures, with headline pledges including a reduction to the working day without salary reductions and reform of regional financing models.

The document pledges to create "a more modern economy, at the service of people and of fair and sustainable growth." Here are the policy key promises.

Health

Reinforcement of the public health system to reduce waiting lists and revitalise primary care with a commitment to establish maximum waiting times.

Increase the range and portfolio of public health services and benefits.

Increase in health services at universities.

Improve the working conditions of public health workers.

Taxes

The proposed coalition promises "fair taxation adapted to today's challenges," and has pledged:

Fair tax reform that forces banks and large energy companies contribute to public spending.

The creation of a 'state pact' to combat tax fraud.

To continue to move towards a new wealth taxation system within the framework of regional financing to end unfair tax competition between regions within Spain.

Transport and the environment

According to the España Avanza document, a second-term coalition would work towards "a green agenda to ensure the sustainability of today and tomorrow." In order to do this, PSOE and Sumar have pledged:

Progressive revision of the Climate Change Law, green revolution, and to turn Spain into a renewable energy powerhouse.

A commitment to put the environment at the heart of all policy making.

Promotion of electric cars and train transport of people and goods.

A commitment to maintain public transport bonuses and discounted tickets.

A reduction in domestic flights on those routes where there is a railway alternative with a duration of less than 2 and a half hours, except in cases of connection with hub- airports that link with international routes.

Air conditioning in schools and nursing homes.

Housing

Increase public housing stock with the end goal of reaching 20 percent of the total stock.

Advance the housing law to help contain property prices, including tax incentives and rental regulation mechanisms.

Increased regulation of tourist accommodation and short-term rental properties.

Employment

The PSOE-Sumar coalition, if elected, pledges to create "more and better jobs, with more rights and better salaries." This includes:

A reduction in working hours (without salary reductions) to 37 and a half hours per week.

Increase Spain's minimum professional wage.

Increase in guarantees for workers against dismissal.

Promote an 'income pact' that guarantees the recovery of the purchasing power of Spanish wages.

A so-called 'shock plan' against youth and long-term unemployment.

Extension of paid maternity and paternity leave up to 20 weeks from 16 weeks.

Education

A commitment to 5 percent GDP investment in public education.

Improvements in the working conditions of primary and secondary school teachers.

The universalisation of education from 0 to 3 years, with a guarantee that access to public education for all two year olds by the end of the next legislature.

Regional financing and benefits

Reform to Spain's regional financing models.

The provision of public services in underfunded communities such as the Valencian Community will be guaranteed through budgets.

A maximum period of 30 days will be established for receiving social benefits such as unemployment or dependency assistance.

Civil Rights

A Spain that advances in new social rights for greater wellbeing, including:

The repeal of the so-called 'gag law'.

An anti-racism law.

A 'state pact promoting the rights of LGBTI+ people in Spain.