EXPLAINED: Andalusia’s new €5,000 aid package for self-employed workers

Being self-employed in Spain is particularly tough, particularly given the high social security fees, high taxes and extra payments made to gestors to handle your accounts.

Thankfully, those who want to set up their own business in Andalusia are being given a helping hand, with a generous aid package to set themselves up.

The handout will be issued by the Department of Employment, Business and Self-Employment of the Government of Andalusia, which estimates that 16,600 self-employed workers in the region will be able to benefit from it.

Who is eligible to apply?

You must meet a certain set of criteria in order to receive the benefit. These are:

You must already be registered as self-employed (autónomo) on the date you submit your application.

Your business must be carried out in Andalusia.

You must have started your company in 2023 and be covered by the state flat rate of social security.

You must have a business plan and projections of how much you will make.

To access the subsidy, self-employed workers must keep their business running for a total of 12 months, counting from the day after the application.

The regional government has also confirmed the aid will be compatible with the recently approved 'Cuota Cero' whereby those who are self-employed in Andalusia will get a rebate of 100 percent of their social security contributions for the first two years of business.

When can I apply?

New self-employed workers have one month from when they register in order to apply.

For those who registered from January 1st, 2023, a transitional period of two months from August 1st has been granted. This means that those who registered as self-employed from the beginning of the year can apply up until October 1st 2023.

For everyone else, you can apply up to September 30th, 2024.

How much will I get?

The amounts vary between €3,800 and €5,500 and will depend on your circumstances and who you are.

The objective of the aid is to particularly benefit women, young people and entrepreneurs who start their businesses in small municipalities.

For women:

Self-employed workers under 35 years of age can earn subsidy amounts up to €5,000.

Those over 35 years of age will receive aid of €3,800.

For men:

Those under 30 years of age will receive €5,000.

Those over 30 will get €3,800.

If you set up your business in a municipality of less than 10,000 inhabitants, you could get even more. Women under 35 and men under 30 in this category will receive up to €5,500.

How to apply?

Your application can be sent electronically via the general electronic headquarters of the Administration of the Junta de Andalucía.

Your application will be reviewed by the administration to make sure you meet all the requirements and you should receive an answer within a period of four months.