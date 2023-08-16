Spain to face England in Women's World Cup final

Advertisement

The Lionesses had stumbled at the same stage twice before but the European champions made no mistake this time to reach the final for the first time.

They took the lead nine minutes before the break with Manchester United's Ella Toone unleashing a rocket just inside the box with the outside of her boot.

A fit-again Sam Kerr, starting for the first time this tournament, hit back for the home side in the second half with a world-class goal that set the game on fire, picking up the ball and letting fly from 30 yards after a weaving run.

It sparked ecstatic scenes from the 75,784-strong partisan crowd.

But they were silenced eight minutes later when Hemp muscled her way into the box and stabbed into the corner before Russo put the icing on the cake with four minutes left.

England now face a blockbuster final on Sunday at the same Stadium Australia against a dangerous Spanish side that beat Sweden 2-1 in the last four, with a new name to be engraved on the trophy.

England had been in this position before, in 2015 and 2019, losing 2-1 on both occasions, with a third-place finish their best World Cup before now.

READ ALSO: Where to watch the Women's World Cup final on TV in Spain?

But coach Sarina Wiegman led them to the European title last year on home soil and captain Millie Bright said before the match they were now better-placed to handle big-pressure games. The Lionesses faced Spain in the quarter-finals of the 2022 Euro and beat them 2-1.

Advertisement

In Tuesday's other semi-final, Spanish defender Olga Carmona conjured up "a work of art" to send Spain into their first Women's World Cup final in history and a revenge clash against England.

The skipper capped a frenetic ending to the semi-final at Eden Park in Auckland with a rocket to give Spain a thrilling 2-1 victory over Sweden.

Spain's players celebrate their win in the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup semi-final football match between Spain and Sweden at Eden Park in Auckland on August 15, 2023. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP)

"We knew it would be a really demanding game mentally," Spain coach Jorge Vilda said.

"But they showed they were prepared because in the last minute Olga appeared to produce the work of art she did to take us through."

Spain's place in Sunday's final in Sydney is a remarkable journey for a nation who had never previously gone beyond the last 16 at a Women's World Cup. And for Vilda it is vindication.

Fifteen Spanish players told their federation last September that they no longer wished to be considered for selection, mainly out of unhappiness with Vilda and his methods.

Only three of them returned for this World Cup but Spain have barely noticed their absence.