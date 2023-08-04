Where can I watch the 2023 Women’s World Cup on TV in Spain?

Advertisement

All of Spain's matches in the 2023 Women's World Cup can be watched live on Spanish terrestrial TV.

They will air on public broadcaster RTVE, available on the La 1 channel and online through RTVE Play.

RTVE also has the rights to broadcast up to 25 of the 64 World Cup matches.

Matches that La Roja (the nickname of Spain’s national team) isn’t playing will be shown on RTVE’s sports channel Teledeporte, which is also available on terrestrial TV.

In the last 16 round, RTVE will broadcast the following matches:

Switzerland - Spain: Saturday, August 5th at 7am (Spain time) on La 1

Sweden - United States: Sunday, August 6th at 11am on Teledeporte

England - Nigeria: Monday, August 7th at 9:30am on Teledeporte

France - Morocco: Tuesday, August 8th at 1pm on Teledeporte

RTVE will show two of the four quarter-finals, one on Friday August 11th and another on Saturday August 12th.

Spain’s public broadcaster will also air the two semi-finals on August 15th and 16th, the match for third place on the 19th and crucially the final on Sunday August 20th.

If there is another match you want to watch that RTVE isn’t showing, you should be able to watch it online on the FIFA website, although this can be subject to country availability.