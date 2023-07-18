Can I change my student visa for Spain's digital nomad visa?

Advertisement

If you're living in Spain on a student visa and it's about to expire because your course is ending, you may be considering various options to extend or change your residency.

One recent option that many have been looking into recently is Spain's new digital nomad visa.

Are you eligible for the DNV when you’ve been in Spain on a student visa and what other options are available if you can’t?

Firstly, the simple answer is yes, it is technically possible to apply for the DNV if you’re on a student visa in Spain, although it depends on your individual situation.

Already, some people who were on student visas have successfully applied for the DNV and are now living here under different conditions than they were previously.

The visa allows remote workers or self-employed people from non-EU countries to work and live in Spain, as long as no more than 20 percent of their work comes from Spain. It can be extended for up to five years and can be applied for from the Spanish consulate in your home country or while in Spain.

READ ALSO - 'It seems impossible': The problems Spain's digital nomad visa applicants face

Advertisement

In order to apply for DNV you must either have a degree from the field you want to work remotely in or have three years’ work experience in that industry. If you’ve just completed your degree in Spain, this should not be a problem, however, if you were studying a different subject such as Spanish language for example at a language school and don’t have a degree, you might find it difficult.

READ ALSO - LISTED: All the documents you need for Spain’s digital nomad visa

If you are an older student, you may very well have three years’ work experience in the industry you want to work in or you may have gained the experience while working part-time in Spain while on your student visa.

Secondly, you must make sure you have worked for the company that hired you for a remote role for a minimum of three months before you apply for the DNV.

Remember, the company has to be registered outside of Spain as you are not eligible for the DNV if more than 20 percent of your income comes from inside Spain. This means that you will have to secure a remote job in another country while still on your student visa, making sure that you stick to the 30 hours a week you’re allowed to work.

Advertisement

The third important point to remember is that in order to be eligible for the DNV, you also have to work for a company or clients that have been in operation for one year or more. This may not be a problem if you’re hired as a remote worker, but if you’re self-employed and want to work with various clients, you must make sure they have been trading for a year or more.

READ ALSO: What are the pros and cons of Spain's digital nomad visa?

Lastly, you have to prove that you’re earning a substantial amount of money to be eligible for the DNV. You must be able to prove that you will have an income of at least €2,520 per month or €30,240 per year. This may be tricky if you've only just graduated and are trying to build up clients if you're self-employed, or if you're trying to find a remote job abroad.

If you can't meet the above requirements and don't have proof, then you may be denied the DNV.

Other options for those on student visas

You should keep in mind that applying for the DNV is not your only option if you want to continue living in Spain and working after your student visa expires.

READ ALSO - INTERVIEW: 'No lawyer can guarantee you get Spain's digital nomad visa'

Advertisement

In 2022, the law changed so that students could change their visa after graduating and work more easily.

It means that you can switch from a student visa to a work permit automatically once you complete your studies, regardless of how long your visa was for. Previously in order to modify your visa to a work and residency permit, your student visa had to have been for at least three years.

This modification procedure is included in Article 199 of the Immigration Regulations.

You can change your status to residencia con trabajo pro cuenta ajena or cuenta propia - residency with employed or self-employed work. Those who want to stay longer in Spain to look for a job or undertake an internship can also do so.

You can modify your visa and submit your renewal by filling out the relevant forms – EX03 in the case of changing it for a work permit and EX07 in the case of going self-employed.

Along with these forms, you will have to provide copies of your ID documents, as well as pre-employment contracts, any certificates of qualifications and proof of finances, if planning on setting up your own business.

Advertisement

If you choose to go self-employed, you will have to sign up to become an autónomo. This means you will pay your own social security fees and have to present your earnings and expenses each trimester.

If you want to become self-employed under the DNV, you will also have to sign up to become autónomo, so essentially the end result will be the same, however, it will most likely be easier by modifying your residency than applying from scratch for the nomad visa.

It’s a good idea to hire a gestor or a lawyer to help you with this to ensure you have filled everything out correctly and have all the corresponding evidence.