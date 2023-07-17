Spain braces for third summer heatwave in under a month

Advertisement

Meteorologists say that the new heatwave is expected to begin on Monday July 17th, bringing with it a return to the 40C-plus temperatures that were experienced in much of southern, and parts of central, Spain last week.

The new heatwave will also trigger "tropical" and uncomfortably hot nights with minimum temperatures that in many places won’t drop below 25C.

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has warned that the mass of warm air coming from Africa will affect a large part of the country and that the mercury will remain high with temperatures above the normal values ​​experienced in mid-July to mid-August.

AEMET has issued warnings for 12 regions. A "red" or extreme risk alert has already been put in place in Andalusia on Monday and on Tuesday, July 18th, it will be activated across much of Catalonia, Aragón and the Balearic Islands, with temperatures in all cases that will exceed 40C.

Advertisement

In fact, the heat will increase in all regions across the country except in the northwestern corner of Spain in places such as Galicia and Asturias.

The highest temperatures will be seen on Monday, July 17th in the centre of the country and in the south in the Guadiana Valley (western Andalusia), where temperatures will generally exceed 40C, as well as in the Guadalquivir Valley, where temperatures are expected to hit 42C. AEMET anticipates, however, that a scorching 44C may be reached.

READ ALSO - Explained: How tourism might be affected by the drought in Spain this summer

The mercury is expected to reach a blazing 40C or above in many provincial capitals such as Badajoz (40C), Ciudad Real (43C), Córdoba (43C), Guadalajara (49C), Jaén (43C), Madrid (41C), Seville (41C) and Toledo (42C).

The areas with the hottest nights, with minimum temperatures above 24C, will be in Almería (26C), Alicante (24C), Barcelona (24C), Cádiz (24C), Jaén (24C), Málaga (25C) and Melilla (24C).

Advertisement

On Wednesday, July 19th, temperatures are forecast to begin to drop, although they will continue to be high in inland Andalusia, the Balearic Islands and the centre of the peninsula.

As of Thursday, July 20th, the drop in temperatures will most likely extend to the entire country, which will put an end to this current heat wave, although it is likely that temperatures will still be very high on Thursday in the Guadalquivir Valley around Córdoba.

This will be the third heatwave Spain has since June 25th, with the second ola de calor only ending a few days prior to the start of this third period of scorching temperatures.

That means there have been three heatwaves in as many weeks, making people in Spain feel practically like they're in a perpetual state of extreme heat.