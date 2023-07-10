Spain to melt in second summer heatwave with temperature record in sight

Advertisement

After the hottest April on record with temperatures of 38.8C and low 40Cs seen as early as June this year, meteorologists are now predicting another ola de calor in Spain.

This new heatwave may even beat the current heat record in Spain, which was 47.6C in the Córdoba province in 2021.

Forecasts suggest that areas of the southern Guadalquivir Valley, around Córdoba and Seville, could reach 46C to 47C this week, with the hottest day predicted to be Monday, July 10th.

According to weather site elTiempo.es the mercury is also set to reach 46-48C in and around ​​Jaén in the south of the country.

Spain's State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has reported "significantly high" temperatures in a large part of the peninsula, the Balearic Islands, with the exception of the northwest, such as Galicia, Asturias and Cantabria, and the eastern coast along the Mediterranean.

10/07 09:01 #AEMET #FMA nivel naranja por temp. max para hoy en Extremadura, Cast-La Mancha, Baleares, Andalucía y Comun. Madrid . . Imagen en vigor a las 09:01 (tabla actualizada haciendo CLIC EN LA IMAGEN), o visite https://t.co/aIJV7DDYto https://t.co/ocUEP1FwGl — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) July 10, 2023

Heat alerts have been activated in more than 30 provinces in 12 regions, with Córdoba and Jaén in red, indicating extreme risk.

Other provinces on orange alert or a significant risk level include Cádiz, Granada, Málaga, Seville, the Balearic Islands, Ciudad Real, Cuenca, Guadalajara, Toledo, Badajoz, Cáceres, Madrid and Albacete.

Huesca, Teruel, Zaragoza, Ávila, Burgos, Palencia, Salamanca, Segovia, Soria, Valladolid, Zamora, Barcelona, ​​Girona, Lleida, Murcia, Navarra, La Rioja, Alicante and Valencia will also be affected by the heat wave with a yellow warning.

AEMET has also forecast tropical nights, where night-time temperatures won't drop below 25C. This will be likely in the areas of the Guadalquivir Valley, on the coasts of Granada and Almería, and in parts of Mallorca.

While AEMET predicts another round of scorching weather this summer, the agency has also warned that at this time it is not possible to establish with certainty when this particular heatwave will end, however, it has indicated that this could be on Thursday, July 13th.

Spain is in the midst of a serious drought, the worst the country has seen in decades, and despite the rains coming later in May this year, the heatwave is expected to make the situation worse with water restrictions in some areas.