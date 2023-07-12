How to complete the EX-01 application form for Spain's non-lucrative visa

Advertisement

Spain's non-lucrative visa or NLV is one of the most popular residency options for non-EU citizens to be able to live in Spain, along with the newly-introduced digital nomad visa.

The NVL, as it is often referred to, is an authorisation that allows non-EU foreigners to live in Spain without working or carrying out professional activities, by demonstrating that they have sufficient financial means for themselves and, if applicable, their family.

In Spanish it’s called a 'visado de residencia no lucrativa'. It's a good option for retirees from non-EU countries who want to spend their golden years in Spain, those who receive a passive income from their home country or simply those who want to spend a year living in Spain and have ample savings to do so.

In order to be eligible for the NLV, you need to prove you have 400 times the IPREM which for 2023 is €2,400 per month or savings of €28,800 for the year. This must be passive income, such as rent from a property you own abroad for example.

How to apply for your non-lucrative visa

The first step is to apply for your visa appointment at your local Spanish embassy or consulate. You cannot apply from Spain. This must be done three months prior to when you want to move. While you’re waiting for your appointment, you need to get all your documents in order.

EX-01 Form

The first is the EX-01 Form, which will need to be printed, filled out, and signed.

The initial part of the form asks for all your personal details, this includes, sections such as name, date of birth, marital status and address in Spain. You can fill out your passport number where it says DNI/NIE/PAS as you won’t have your foreign ID number yet.

The first section of the EX01 form for nlv. Source: Spanish government

In section 2 should be filled out if you have a legal representative doing it for you, but if you’re doing it yourself, you can ignore this section. You can also fill this out if you’re filling out the form on behalf of your children.

Section 3 should be only filled out if you want your correspondence address to be different from the one you filled out in section 1.

In part 4 of the form you must check the box that fits your personal circumstance. If you are applying for your nlv for the first time, check ‘INICIAL’ and then ‘Titulares de autorización de residencia y trabajo para investigadores, de residencia y trabajo por cuenta ajena o de residencia y trabajo por cuenta propia que cesan en tal condición (art. 203)’.

If you’re a family member or you're filling it out for your child, there are different boxes to check such as ‘Menor no nacido en España hijo de residente o tutelado (arts. 186)’ if your children weren’t born in Spain.

Second page of the EX01 form for non-lucrative visa. Source: Spanish government

If you’re renewing your nlv you will check 1st or 2nd renovación or renewal and then Titular de autorización de residencia no lucrativa previa Inicial/Renovada.

At the end of the form simply sign and date it.

790-52 Form

Next, you will need to complete the 790-52 payment form, for paying your visa fees. You will be requested to pay the fee at your visa appointment.

You may also need to complete a form from your particular consulate. For example, the consulate in London, UK has this particular form they will ask you to fill out too.

Other documents you need:

A photocopy of your passport

A passport photograph

Proof of funds - document showing proof of the funds you need to support yourself. It must be an official document signed or stamped, not just a photocopy of your bank statement.

- document showing proof of the funds you need to support yourself. It must be an official document signed or stamped, not just a photocopy of your bank statement. A health certificate - this must be no older than three months before your visa appointment date and include an official signature or stamp from a doctor.

- this must be no older than three months before your visa appointment date and include an official signature or stamp from a doctor. A certification of ‘absence of police records’ – you will need a background check to prove you don’t have any criminal records before applying for your visa. This also can be no older than 90 days before your visa appointment.

– you will need a background check to prove you don’t have any criminal records before applying for your visa. This also can be no older than 90 days before your visa appointment. Medical insurance – You’ll have to get private medical insurance. This must be a specific type of cover with no co-payments.

You’ll have to get private medical insurance. This must be a specific type of cover with no co-payments. If applying with your family, you will also need to show marriage and birth certificates - Each member of your family will also need to show the above documents. You will also need to show more funds for each subsequent family member.

Once your visa has been granted and you arrive in Spain

Even though the non-lucrative visa is granted for one year, the visa you receive from your home country will only be valid for 90 days. Therefore, when you arrive in Spain, you must contact your Local Immigration Office (Extranjería) to make an appointment to get a Tarjeta de Identificación de Extranjero or TIE.

