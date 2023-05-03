The water restrictions you can expect in Spain this summer

Advertisement

Spain is facing its worse drought (sequía in Spanish) in decades. At the national level, the reservoirs are only at 43 percent of capacity, 20 points below the average of the last decade.

This past March, which is usually one of the wettest months in Spain was also the second-driest of the century. April didn’t fare much better, with one of the driest on record. Mainland Spain also recorded its hottest-ever temperature for April, reaching 38.8C in Córdoba, according to Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (AEMET).

Catalonia and Andalusia have been two of the worst affected areas in the country. Catalan inland basins are currently only at 26 percent and the Guadalquivir basin near Seville is in an even worse situation at just 25 percent capacity. To get back to normal levels in Catalonia "50 liters of rain would need to fall every day for four months," explained the Minister of Ecological Transition, Teresa Jordà, a situation which is looking highly unlikely.

A total of 495 municipalities and 6 million people in Girona, Barcelona and its metropolitan area are already being affected by some type of restrictions.

"The situation is not going to improve. It is going to force the implementation of water restrictions, first in the countryside, but if the situation continues, we will start talking about restrictions in big population centres," explains Jorge Olcina, professor of geography and head of the Climatology laboratory at the University of Alicante.

It's looking like water restrictions are more and more likely and in some areas of the country they have already been implemented. So, what type of restrictions can you expect this summer?

A ban on filling swimming pools

On average, a private pool has the capacity to hold around 40,000 litres of water, using up much of the water that could be used for agricultural purposes, drinking and household use. In Catalonia, the government has already issued bans on filling private pools from the general water supply, however, it has allowed community and municipal pools to be filled as well as those at hotels and campgrounds for reasons of public health.

In Andalusia, restrictions on re-filling have also been put in place for both private and public pools that do not circulate their own water. Some towns in Aragón have also done the same.

It’s likely these restrictions will continue into the summer and extend to other areas of the country, meaning you’re lucky enough to have a private pool you may face several problems this summer if you want to fill it.

Water cuts in large cities

This is obviously one of the worst-case scenarios that could potentially affect millions of people in some of Spain’s biggest cities. The general water supply to private homes could potentially be turned off at certain times of the day, meaning you won’t be able to shower or clean when you want and drinking water will have to be stocked up for when you need it.

But this is more than just a scare tactic and could indeed be put in place. In Barcelona, the Councilor for Climate Emergency of the Ciudad Condal Council, Eloi Badia has revealed that in extreme circumstances the council has planned for timed water cuts.

Currently, water consumption in Barcelona is limited to 230 litres per person per day, however, this is not yet noticeable, since the average consumption per person in the city is 106 litres per day.

Nighttime restrictions have also been applied in some municipalities in the Sierra de Huelva since last summer. And in Málaga, water consumption is limited, as is irrigation in Axarquía.

Less water for street cleaning

It’s a common sight to see street cleaners soaking and spraying the streets at night in Spain, getting rid of all the grime and dog mess that is a common problem in many cities. But, the drought could put an end to this or indeed a reduction in the number of times it's done. This means that not only are our cities going to be dryer and hotter places this summer, but they’ll be dirtier, smellier places too.

The amount of street cleaning has already been reduced in large towns and cities in both Catalonia and Andalusia.

Reduction of park and garden irrigation

It’s a tough job to keep parks green in much of Spain, which is why so many of them have more plants and trees than grass. Those that do have grass, however, are set to suffer this summer with less water available for irrigation.

In the Andalusian capital of Seville, watering both public and private gardens as well as private sports areas with drinking water has been prohibited since October. And in the Catalan capital of Barcelona, parks are already looking like they do at the end of August with dry straw-like grass instead of the bright green they should be at this time of year.

It’s not just those who live in drought-hit areas of Spain that may face water restrictions (Photo by Hollie Adams / AFP)

If the situation continues, many more cities across the south and east of the country could experience similar restrictions.

Most people in Spain’s large cities live in apartments and don’t have their own gardens, but those in the countryside who do could be affected by hose pipe bans on watering. The watering of urban gardens in the cities may also have to be reduced.

Restrictions for agricultural irrigation

It’s not just the direct use of water that may affect you, but also indirectly such as the availability and cost of certain food products. In Catalonia, authorities have already imposed a 40 percent reduction in the amount of water that is used for agricultural purposes and a 15 percent reduction in the water available for industries.

The lack of rain and dwindling reservoirs will particularly affect the price of cereals including wheat, barley and rye, which go into many of our everyday products. It will also affect fruits, vegetables, olive oil, wine and meat, some of the main pillars of the Mediterranean diet. The lack of water not only affects the crops that have already been planted but those that are due to be planted soon, the most notable being tomatoes, rice and various types of melons.

But it’s not just those who live in drought-hit areas that may feel the difference, the situation may affect those in other areas in Spain too, like in the north of the country. For example in Cantabria and Huesca (Aragón), the amount of water for use has been reduced because it has been sent in away in large trucks to areas that don’t have any.