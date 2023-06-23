Spain's economic growth revised up before snap elections

Advertisement

Gross domestic product expanded by 0.6 percent from January to March, national statistics institute INE said, revising the first quarter rate up from a preliminary estimate of 0.5 percent issued in April.

The growth was fuelled by a 5.7 percent increase in exports in the first quarter, after falling 1.0 percent in the final quarter of 2022, and a 1.8 percent increase in business investment.

This offset a 1.3 percent fall in household consumption as rising prices led people to curb spending in the eurozone's fourth-biggest economy.

The Bank of Spain on Monday revised its economic growth forecast for 2023 from 1.6 percent to 2.3 percent as activity picked up more than expected at the start of the year, with energy costs easing and tourist visits on the rise.

Advertisement

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is making Spain's good growth figures a central plank of his campaign to be re-elected in snap polls on July 23. The government has forecast 2.1 percent growth for this year.

He called the early elections after his party and its junior coalition partners, far-left Podemos, suffered a drubbing in regional and local elections on May 28th.

Polls suggest the main opposition conservative Popular Party will win the next general election but will need the support of Vox to form a working majority in parliament.