Barcelona police to offer beach kits when clothes are stolen

A white t-shirt, dark blue shorts, flip flops and a public transport card – these are the four items that make up Barcelona’s new ‘clothing replacement kits’, to be given to victims of theft on the city’s beaches.

Unfortunately, it’s a common occurrence in Barcelona – you leave your belongings on the shore while you go for a swim in the sea and when you return, they’re gone.

While locals know this scenario well and rarely leave their belongings unattended, unsuspecting tourists and visitors often fall victim. This leaves many people with just a bathing suit or trunks, unable to get back to their accommodation without clothes and a metro ticket.

According to the local police, in the last few months, 174 people have already asked for help because of this very scenario.

During the summer months in the Catalan capital, a special task force of the Urban Guard has been set up to monitor the coastline and beaches. On Wednesday, June 7th, the Deputy Mayor for Security and Prevention, Albert Batlle confirmed that it will be deployed until the end of September.

The head of the Urban Guard, Pedro Velázquez revealed that "thefts", are one of the most common issues that his force of 100 troops, plus 11 commanders and 80 agents, are trying to prevent.

In addition to stopping thieves, the force is also aiming to stop gender violence on the beaches, the illegal circulation of personal mobility scooters in areas they’re not allowed, and preventing beach hawkers from selling illegally, Pedro Velázquez explained.

"We anticipate an intense, hot summer with a very high occupancy rate on the beaches," he warned.

Agents are in charge of patrolling the five kilometres of sand that make up the city’s 10 beaches. To do this, they use a combination of walking, scooters, four-wheeled vehicles, bicycles, quads and two boats.

According to City Council data, last summer the Guàrdia Urbana beach unit made 272 arrests and filed 425 complaints, most of them for theft and misappropriation.

They also stopped the unauthorised sale of 116,018 drinks. "We have had four very good years," Batlle assured, with regards to the trying to stop the beach hawkers "It is a phenomenon that can be contained, but it is difficult to eradicate.”

Police also filed 843 complaints last summer for other unauthorised activities and 37 for not respecting the swimming instructions, the majority for swimming next to the breakwaters or in other areas where it's prohibited.