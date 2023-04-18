How to get a €90 food voucher in Spain's Valencia region

Advertisement

In mid-March, Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE) announced that the cost of the weekly shop had risen by 16.6 percent when compared with last year. That's despite the VAT reduction on basic food items that the Spanish government introduced at the start of 2023.

As a result of these alarming price increases, Spaniards have even begun to change their diets, and it was revealed that fish and seafood consumption fell by 20 percent across the country in the first two months of 2023.

In order to help families meet these skyrocketing costs, the government of the Valencia region has announced that it will give a €90 voucher to the most vulnerable families to help them pay for groceries.

It's called the Bono Cesta de la Compra (Shopping Basket Voucher) in Spanish.

READ ALSO: Food prices in Spain rise 16 percent despite VAT cut

Regional president Ximo Puig has announced that the local government has allocated €48 million for this purpose and that it is much needed in order to take "a step forward" to deal with the inflation caused by the war in Ukraine.

It is expected that the subsidy will help around half a million families within the Valencia region.

The aid will be available from April 20th until July 14th and is open to applications from April 18th.

How will it work?

The handout will be given in the form of a pre-paid bank card, instead of just cash, thus ensuring that it will be spent on food.

The card will be activated for four months and can be used in any establishment across the Valencia region that is related to the food industry. This means families will be able to use it in supermarkets and hypermarket chains, as well as small specialised stores.

Who can apply for it?

This aid is only available to residents in the region of Valencia whose household income does not exceed €21,000 per year.

It is compatible with other aid packages such as the Minimum Vital Income and the €200 cost of living subsidy from the Spanish government.

Pensioners, however, have not been included and are therefore not eligible.

Advertisement

How to apply?

The food voucher can be applied for from April 18th via the specialised website the Valencian government has set up for it, which can be accessed here.

Through the webpage, you can request an appointment (cita previa) to ask for the aid and fill out an online form. Your documents and financial information will then be reviewed before a decision is made on whether you’re eligible or not.

If you meet all the requirements and your application is successful, you will receive a text message or e-mail letting you know.

The pre-paid cards will be distributed throughout the region so that it will be easier for you to pick one up from a location near you.

If you’re still unsure or have any questions, a helpline has been set up on 96 099 01 07, available from April 20th.

Advertisement

Large supermarket chains will also donate up to €1 million to NGOs and non-profit associations for the purchase of food for those who need it most. These include Alcampo, Carrefour, Consum, Día, Dialprix, El Corte Inglés, Hiperber, Lidl, Más y Más, Mercadona, Spar and small businesses represented by Confecomerç and Unió Gremial.