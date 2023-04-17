Protect the bar to save the village, new Spanish law proposes

Advertisement

Spain is famed for having the highest rate of bars and restaurants per capita in the world, with 1 establishment for every 175 inhabitants.

In many ways, el bar is the beating heart of communities big and small across Spain, where Spaniards have their morning coffee whilst reading the newspaper, gather for beers with friends or spend time with family.

But thousands of people living in what’s been dubbed ‘Empty Spain’ do not enjoy this quintessential Spanish service and pastime.

Around 17.7 percent of Spain’s municipalities, totalling 1,435, have no access to a hospitality establishment closeby, according to recent stats from Spain’s State Association of Social Services Managers.

Life without a single bar, tavern or cornershop can become both impractical and lonely for villagers, a factor which contributes to the depopulation and eventual abandonment of once-thriving communities.

A new legal modification proposed by political party Teruel Existe (Teruel Exists), based in an Aragonese province suffering from severe depopulation, is looking to counteract this.

The legislation proposes classifying bars, restaurants and small businesses in villages of fewer than 200 inhabitants as social entities similar to co-ops, foundations or mutual associations, which in turn will allow them to benefit from state subsidies and fiscal incentives to help them keep afloat financially.

"These establishments, especially the bars, usually act as meeting points for the local community, since there are no other leisure, cultural or restaurant services," the proposed law reads.

"Studies indicate that these establishments promote community cohesion and economic development. But when the school and the bar close, it’s socially accepted that the village is condemned to die".

The bill has so far received 303 votes in favour, 23 against and 10 abstentions in Spain’s Lower House. It will now have to receive the next seal of approval in the Spanish Parliament.

Spain has been increasingly struggling with the problem of huge population disparities between urban and rural areas of the country since the days of Franco's dictatorship.

Thousands of municipalities are now at risk of disappearing as pueblos offer few work prospects to young people, added to dwindling access to banks, schools, high-speed internet, hospitality establishments and other key services.

