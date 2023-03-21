IN PICS: The best places to see spring blossom in Spain

Advertisement

Whether it's almond or cherry blossom, the vibrant yellow bloom of mimosa or apple blossom festivals, there are signs of spring all across Spain.

There's no need to travel as far as Japan either as Spain hosts many of its own blossom and flower festivals that will be taking place over the next couple of months. Here are some of the best places to see wildflowers in Spain this spring.

Quinta de los Molinos, Madrid

In Madrid, this is the time of year when couples flock to the Quinta de los Molinos park (Near Suances Metro in the east of the city) to admire the groves of almond trees.

Quinta de Molinos Park in Madrid is a great spot to see the blossoms. Photo: Claudio Six / Pixabay

Advertisement

Aitona, Catalonia

Located near the city of Lleida in Catalonia, each March and April the small town of Aitona transforms into a sea of pink as the surrounding peach trees begin to bloom.

The town of Aitona in Catalonia becomes a sea of pink. Photo: Georgina Yuste / Pixabay

Valle de Jerte, Extremadura

Move over Japan, Spain has its own cherry blossom festival. Located in the Valle de Jerte in Extremadura, from late march until mid-April over one and a half million cherry trees begin to flower. Some of the best villages to see the blooms are Piornal, Casas del Castañar, El Torno and Rebollar. The Cherry Blossom Festival takes place in these towns usually at the beginning of April with markets, fairs and tours.