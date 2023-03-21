IN PICS: The best places to see spring blossom in Spain
Today, March 21st, marks the first day of spring, so to celebrate, we've found pictures of some of the best places in Spain to visit during the floral season.
Whether it's almond or cherry blossom, the vibrant yellow bloom of mimosa or apple blossom festivals, there are signs of spring all across Spain.
There's no need to travel as far as Japan either as Spain hosts many of its own blossom and flower festivals that will be taking place over the next couple of months. Here are some of the best places to see wildflowers in Spain this spring.
Quinta de los Molinos, Madrid
In Madrid, this is the time of year when couples flock to the Quinta de los Molinos park (Near Suances Metro in the east of the city) to admire the groves of almond trees.
Quinta de Molinos Park in Madrid is a great spot to see the blossoms. Photo: Claudio Six / Pixabay
Aitona, Catalonia
Located near the city of Lleida in Catalonia, each March and April the small town of Aitona transforms into a sea of pink as the surrounding peach trees begin to bloom.
The town of Aitona in Catalonia becomes a sea of pink. Photo: Georgina Yuste / Pixabay
Valle de Jerte, Extremadura
Move over Japan, Spain has its own cherry blossom festival. Located in the Valle de Jerte in Extremadura, from late march until mid-April over one and a half million cherry trees begin to flower. Some of the best villages to see the blooms are Piornal, Casas del Castañar, El Torno and Rebollar. The Cherry Blossom Festival takes place in these towns usually at the beginning of April with markets, fairs and tours.
See the cherry trees in the Valle de Jerte. Photo: Luis / Pixabay
Caderechas Valley, Castilla y León
Near the city of Burgos in northern Spain lies the Caderechas valley, filled with rows upon rows of fruit trees, from apple to cherry. Each spring, they burst into a kaleidoscope of colour.
See the blossom in the Caderechas Valley. Photo: Alexander Gresbek / Pixabay
Sierra Mágina, Jaén, Andalusia
Jaén may be more well known for its olives than its blossoming fruit trees, but hidden among the olive groves of the Sierra Mágina, you'll find the delicate white flowers of hundreds of cherry trees.
See the cherry blossom in Jaén. Photo: Pxfuel
Cider District, Asturias
The northern region of Asturias is known for its delicious cider, but what makes you appreciate this amber liquid even more is visiting during apple blossom season in late April or early May. The Asturias cider district is located across the villages of Bimenes, Cabranes, Colunga, Nava, Sariegu and Villaviciosa, which turn into a snow-white scene during the yearly Apple Blossom Week.
Visit Asturias during Apple Blossom Week. Photo: Pxfuel
Mallorca, Balearics
Fragrant scents of almond and orange blossom drift through the Sierra de Tramuntana mountains in Mallorca each spring. Every April, the town of Sóller plays host to the annual Orange Blossom Festival, paying homage to the town's strong history with the citrus fruit.
See the orange blossom in Mallorca. Photo: Joanjo Puertos Muñoz / Pixabay
Temps de Flors, Girona, Catalonia
While the Temps de Flors festival isn't a blossom festival like the ones above, it is a great opportunity to see the spring flowers in full bloom in a unique and creative way. Each May, the Catalan city of Girona holds this flower festival, which sees floral artists creating living installations on routes throughout the historic town.
Visit the Temps de Flors flower festival in Girona. Photo: Manuel Torres Garcia / Pixabay
Whether it's almond or cherry blossom, the vibrant yellow bloom of mimosa or apple blossom festivals, there are signs of spring all across Spain.
There's no need to travel as far as Japan either as Spain hosts many of its own blossom and flower festivals that will be taking place over the next couple of months. Here are some of the best places to see wildflowers in Spain this spring.
Quinta de los Molinos, Madrid
In Madrid, this is the time of year when couples flock to the Quinta de los Molinos park (Near Suances Metro in the east of the city) to admire the groves of almond trees.
Aitona, Catalonia
Located near the city of Lleida in Catalonia, each March and April the small town of Aitona transforms into a sea of pink as the surrounding peach trees begin to bloom.
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.