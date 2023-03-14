Cost of living: What are Spain’s best price comparison websites?

Advertisement

From gas and electricity prices to the weekly shop, the cost of living in Spain has soared over the past year. The cost of food in Spain was in fact 16.6 percent more expensive in February than it was last year, new data shows.

When you're feeling the squeeze, every euro counts, so we’ve put together a list of the best price comparison websites in Spain to help you get the best possible deals.

Kelkoo

Kelkoo is one of the most comprehensive price comparison sites on the web, it enables you to find, select and compare the prices of the same item by taking into account several online businesses. All you have to do is enter the product you want to compare and Kelkoo will show you all the different options.

Using the site, you can save up to 15 percent. Keep in mind though that it will not show you all the results of the stores that exist, it only focuses on those that are registered on the platform and the ones that are the most reputable.

SinComisiones.org

SinComisiones, meaning without or no commissions, is a comparison website that helps you find great deals on a number of financial products. It includes everything from bank accounts, mortgages and credit cards to investments, insurance and communications companies.

It helps you to compare thousands of different products and is one of the most honest comparison sites on the market as all products are vetted to make sure they are good value and won’t harm their customers such as quick and unfair loans. In fact, they also have an associated law firm that investigates banking abuses.

Tarifas.com

This is another price comparison site that is all about managing and comparing the prices of household services, such as internet, mobile, television, gas, electricity and water. Tarifas.com enables you to find the best rates, discounts and promotions according to the town where you live. With this tool, you will save significant percentages each time you contract a new or even change your provider.

iAhorro.com

iAhorro or I save is a platform that specifically compares financial and banking products. If you want to make good financial decisions, iAhorro will help you do this by finding the cheapest banking products currently on the market. It also offers itself as an intermediary, facilitating the contracting of these services and speeding up the application processes.

CamelCamelCamel

This site is responsible for tracking the prices of shipping and selling items on the global giant site, Amazon. It tracks millions of items and alerts you when their prices drop. This means you will save money on your purchases when you receive your notification.

It also enables you to see graphs of the evolution of product prices, notices of sales and other data. You can install Camelcamelcamel as an extension for Firefox and Chrome browsers and also see the best Amazon offers and daily deals.

Precio.com

Precio.com is an online comparator focused on technology, such as internet, mobile phones and TV channels, among others. You will be able to compare information about sales, discounts and prices, enabling you to compare internet and mobile rates with data for smartphones, as well as TV promotions, offering you the best offers available.

Rastreator.com

Rastreator is all about cars and other vehicles. It’s great if you need insurance and helps you find the best ones. It compares all factors to make it convenient according to your needs. It’s also very quick and easy to use, so you’ll have your information in just a few minutes.

Kelisto.es

This website will provide you with all the information regarding prices for personal finance and public services such as electricity, gas and water, so you can get the best deals.

In addition, it manages loans between individual people, so you don’t need to request bank loans. If you are concerned about how your personal finances are doing, Kelisto is a good tool that will help you save money by making the right investment and savings decisions.

Idealo.es

Idealo is one of the most important and popular price comparison sites and has more than 12 million active users in various countries. You can find information on prices and offers of around 90 million items, from no less than 10 thousand stores, e-Commerce stores and companies with their own websites. Those stores with the best prices and most substantial offers will appear first in the search platform.

Ciao.es

Ciao is a price search engine for multiple online stores. It collects information from e-Commerce shops with the best and the most valued items, as well as the ones with the best reputation. It also shows you all the best offers of the day.

All you have to do is write the name of the product you want to search for and you will get the results. Those with the best discounts appear first in the list.

Ofertas.com

This site enables you to see offers from multiple e-Commerce stores. You can select a product and it will show you the shop that has the best price. You can also find and make your purchases from there.

Trivago.es

Trivago is one of the best comparison sites for hotels and accommodations worldwide. All the information comes from the hotels themselves, which works through reservations. You can find price comparisons for everything from 5-star hotels to hostels and vacation home rentals. It has more than 3 million registered hotels and other accommodations from more than 190 countries.

Trivago offers you the choice between multiple booking websites and shows you the best offers they can provide, as well as showing you the lowest prices. In addition, the site can also compare independent travel agencies and hotels.