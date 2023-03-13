Leaning on Spain’s famous Segovia aqueduct now carries €3,000 fine

The historic city of Segovia lies northwest of Madrid in the country’s Castilla y León region. Besides its medieval city walls, Romanesque churches and fairy-tale-like castle (the Alcazar de Segovia), which is said that Disney modelled its logo on, it’s known for its spectacular Roman aqueduct.

But visitors to Segovia who want to see the aqueduct now have to stick to a strict set of rules, which could see them paying fines of between €1,500 and €3,000 for not obeying.

But it’s not just leaning on the old structure that could see you having to pay out a hefty penalty, you’ll also be penalised for defacing the aqueduct with graffiti or other paintings, leaning bicycles, bags or other materials against it.

You could even be fined for enjoying a picnic under its arches with fines of up to €750.

This is all part of the modification of the Ordinance of Citizen Coexistence of the Segovia City Council, which seeks to reinforce the protection of the aqueduct and the historical heritage of the city.

The new rules were published on Friday March 10th in the Official Gazette of the province (BOP) and went into effect on Saturday March 11th. They will affect not just affect the aqueduct, but all the buildings in the Old City of Segovia.

The city council and regional government hope that these changes will help to protect the city and its monuments for many years to come.

The new rules also state that depositing or throwing any type of object, rubbish or organic waste, around historical-artistic monuments and listed or protected buildings, or spilling any kind of liquid or substance on them, will be prohibited.

In addition, it is now also forbidden to put items into the cracks between the stones of the aqueduct and other historical buildings such as bits of paper, cigarette butts, wrappers and other organic waste.

Even just placing items temporarily next to the aqueduct such as tools, construction materials or rubble could see those at fault paying sanctions of between €750 to €1,500.

The change in regulations also clarifies that playing games with balls or other objects, skateboarding and similar activities will be subject to several general principles, such as respect for others, your safety, and city peace. These activities will also not be allowed if they pose a danger to city services, buildings and facilities.

The aqueduct is expressly protected against improper behaviour such as accessing the upper part of it, climbing up it or hanging from any part of the monument without express municipal authorisation. They will be considered very serious offences and may incur the highest level of fines.