SPAIN AND THE UK

How Spain will give up to €200k to self-employed and companies affected by Brexit

The Spanish government's 'ICEX-Brexit' subsidy programme will compensate companies and self-employed people for the negative effects of Brexit on their businesses. Here are all the details and requirements.

Published: 27 February 2023 09:10 CET
Photo: Hollie Adams/AFP

Spain’s Council of Ministers has approved a series of subsidies for the “ICEX-Brexit” program, which according to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism, are intended to “compensate for the negative effects of the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union on companies and the self-employed.”

This subsidies will largely be for businesses that have seen their exports reduced as a result of Brexit, or because they have lost their investments, and aim, according to the Ministry, “to establish transitional measures to help exporting companies absorb the shock that Brexit is having in terms of increased costs, new procedures and administrative obligations.”

On top of that, the Ministry has also pledged they will help Spanish companies strengthen their presence in the British market, and will support the creation of jobs in sectors that export to the United Kingdom.

According to Spain’s Official State Bulletin (BOE), the subsidy amount will be 75 percent of the expenses considered eligible according to the requirements, which are outlined below, with a maximum support of €200,000 per beneficiary.

These grants will be financed from the ICEX budget and the funds of the Brexit Adaptation Reserve or BAR funds.

“The planned aid will have a direct positive impact on the productivity and competitiveness of the economy and the improvement of employment, since it will allow Spanish companies that export to and have a presence in the UK market to progressively absorb the effects of the country’s exit from the EU,” the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism explained.

Brexit effect

As the drawn out Brexit process rumbled on from 2016, the Spanish government studied carefully the possible effects that Brexit would have on the Spanish economy. With all the possible contingencies considered, the conclusion was that Brexit would have negative consequences for both GDP and employment in Spain, as well as for foreign trade and investment that the Spanish economy receives.

Many Spanish companies have suffered as a result, and this subsidy programme is intended to mitigate some of these consequences. According to Royal Decree 114/2023, published February 21st, companies legally incorporated in Spain or self-employed workers registered in Spain’s Special Regime for Self-Employed Workers, exporters to the United Kingdom, or companies with investments in the United Kingdom “who have been harmed by Brexit” could qualify.

Though the application process has yet to be outlined in any great deal, companies and self-employed people must justify why they qualify for the subsidy and how exactly their business has been effected by Brexit.

Companies and self-employed workers may belong to any sector of activity affected by Brexit. However, it is worth noting that the BOE states that companies “that benefit from the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the Union, including those in the financial sector, must be taken into account” and are likely ineligible. 

Grants will be granted on a direct basis. Companies legally incorporated in Spain, or Spain-based self-employed workers, Spanish companies that export to or with investments in the United Kingdom who have been negatively impacted by Brexit could be eligible and can apply.

Requirements

Companies and self-employed people wanting to apply for the subsidy must meet the following the requirements:

  • Not have any debts for the reimbursement of aid or loans with the government, or with ICEX, and in particular, not having outstanding repayment obligations for any other loans or advances granted previously against the credits specifically allocated for the management of these funds.
  • Be up to date with tax and social security obligations.
  • To have authorised the Customs and Special Taxes Department of Spain’s tax agency to send ICEX information on applicant’s foreign trade and investments. 
  • Not to be affected by any of the circumstances listed in sections 2 and 3 of Article 13 of Law 38/2003, of 17 November, which you can find here.
  • In the case of subsidies over €30,000, companies that fail to comply with the payment deadlines referred to in Article 13.3 bis of Law 38/2003 will not be considered beneficiaries.

Acceptable charges and expenses 

The Spanish government has also outlined the types of things that can and can’t be justifiably compensated by the ICEX-Brexit fund.

Relocation expenses for businesses cannot be claimed for subsidy, neither can travel, accommodation or food expenses.

According to the BOE, in order to qualify for the subsidy an expense or charge is “will be considered a completed expense [if it] has been actually paid prior to the end of the justification period determined by the regulations governing the subsidy.” That is to say, by December 31st, 2023.

Some of the acceptable expenses include:

  • New export costs or charges to the United Kingdom as a result of its departure from the EU: such as costs accused getting advice regarding new requirements; the cost of new certifications required for the product or service; the registration of trademarks and designations of origin; and the costs of licenses, applications and visas.
  • Consolidation expenses in the UK market through a greater physical and brand presence to cushion the negative impact of Brexit.
  • Previous expenses, including initial incorporation and startup costs: feasibility studies; incorporation expenses; branch or office costs; or the costs of external advice.
  • Promotional expenses in the British market: market research; the creation and dissemination of promotion material; contracting of specialised services and advisors; advertising costs; marketing actions; commercial sponsorships; public relations; participation in trade fairs.
  • Trademark and homologation costs: registration of patents and trademarks; defence of the trademark; approvals and certifications; legal costs.

What is Spain’s ‘sea of plastic’ and does it affect UK food shortages?

Spain's 'sea of plastic' produces huge amounts of fruit and vegetables for countries around Europe and is so big it can been seen from space. Here's everything you need to know, including whether or not it has a role in food shortages in the UK.

Published: 24 February 2023 11:17 CET
What is it?

Spain’s ‘mar de plástico‘ (literally ‘sea of plastic’ in English) is a sprawling network of greenhouses in the south-east Andalusian province of Almería, which is sandwiched between Murcia and Málaga on the southern coast.

Of the 70,000 hectares of land used to grow fruit and vegetables in Spain, over 30,000 are in Almería alone. The Poniente Almeriense area, where most of the crops are grown, got its nickname because the greenhouses’ white plastic tarpaulins stretch as far as the eye can see.

In fact, these greenhouse networks are so large that they are even visible from space and have been photographed by NASA satellites – one of the few manmade structures visible from space.

View of Almería’s huge ‘sea of plastic’ as seen from space. Photo: NASA
 

Spain’s 70,000 hectares trails only China, which has around 82,000, meaning that Almería’s mar de plástico makes up around half of the world’s second biggest crop growing area.

The area, therefore, has also earned another nickname: ‘the orchard of Europe’ (la huerta de Europa). 

It grows all sorts of fruit and vegetables, namely tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, aubergines, courgettes, melon, strawberries, and watermelon, as well as many types of flowers including roses and chrysanthemums which are then used for carnations and ornamental flowers.

When did it start?

This area of Almería wasn’t always a major producer.

In the 1950s and 1960s, the local farmers there grew grapes but low yields made the business fairly unprofitable. To try and boost their production output, they decided to use the structure of the vines to cover the crops with plastic sheeting, aiming to shield them from winds. The farmers quickly realised, however, that the plastic covering not only protected the crops from wind damage, but increased the temperature and gave them a greater yield of a higher quality.

This led to an explosion in the number of greenhouses around Almería, and also the local population. In the town of El Ejido, for example, a town that in the 1950s was barely a hamlet with a handful of houses, now has 12,000 families that live and work on the greenhouses. Between 1994 and 2014 alone, the population almost doubled, going from 45,000 to 84,000 inhabitants, many of them foreign migrants coming for seasonal crop picking work.

How important is it? 

As its other moniker might suggest, ‘the orchard of Europe’ sends the vast majority of its produce to other European countries. In fact, around 93 percent this is exported to European neighbours, namely the United Kingdom, Germany and France. These colder Northern European countries are heavily dependent on Spain’s fruit and veg production, particularly in the winter months.

The UK, for example, gets 20 percent of its tomatoes from south-east Spain.

But the significance of the mar de plástico is twofold. Not only do other European countries depend on it for their fruit and vegetables, but it also makes up a sizeable chunk of the Spanish economy. Agricultural exports are one of the foundational sectors of Spain’s economy, along with tourism, and worldwide Spain is one of the world’s biggest exporters and eights in terms of total production volume.

Almería’s mar de plástico is responsible for a substantial 40 percent of Spain’s total fruit and vegetable exports. 

Up to 59 percent of Spain’s total agricultural production is fruit and vegetable, and in provinces like Almería, as well as the neighbouring region of Murcia, where around a fifth of national exports are grown, fruit and vegetable production is an integral part of the local economy.

Spain has become the EU’s largest fruit and vegetable producer largely thanks to Almería’s ‘sea of plastic’. (Photo by JOSE LUIS ROCA / AFP)
 

What environmental impact does it have?

As you might expect, such intensive agricultural production has an environmental cost.

According to a study from Food Unfolded, the plastic sea generates around 33,500 tonnes of plastic waste every single year. This impacts local wildlife, and in recent years a dead sperm whale on the coast of Almería was found to have 17kg of plastic in its stomach, mostly from the tarpaulins used to cover the greenhouses.

However, Almería’s plastic sea has more of a mixed environmental impact than you might imagine. 

According to Diario de Almería, the Almería model has “become an international benchmark in environmental matters” and counteracted the area’s carbon footprint by almost half (45 percent).

“Its 30,456 hectares of greenhouses,” the newspaper claims, “are continuously absorbing carbon dioxide, which creates the so-called ‘albedo effect’ and counteracts the impact of climate change.”

Equally, owing to the reflectivity of the white tarpaulins on top of the greenhouses, unlike the rest of the Andalusia region Almeria’s temperature has actually fallen by 0.8 °C compared to surrounding areas, Food Unfolded claim.

An aerial view shows two agricultural workers in the plastic greenhouses of El Ejido area. (Photo by JOSE LUIS ROCA / AFP)
 

How important is Spain’s ‘sea of plastic’ to food shortages in the UK?

Shortages of fruit and vegetables in British supermarkets have made headlines in recent days, with the ruling Conservative party and some supermarket chiefs blaming it on adverse weather conditions in southern Spain and North Africa.  

There is currently a debate raging over whether Brexit (in the form of foreign recruitment problems and extra red tape for EU farmers) has been more pivotal in causing this fresh produce scarcity in the UK than the weather in Spain, as there is currently no evidence of food shortages in Spain itself.

READ MORE: Has Spain’s weather really caused fresh food shortages in UK supermarkets?

But in truth, Almería’s ‘sea of plastic’ is a key component in the UK’s delicate balance of food production and trade post-Brexit.

The UK is Almería’s second most important export market after Germany. For example, British supermarkets and fruit and vegetable stores get around 20 percent of their tomatoes from the Poniente Almeriense.

Almería farmers also supply plenty of other fruit and veg to the UK, and local associations have warned that production levels are down due to adverse weather patterns (25 percent fewer peppers, a 21 percent decrease in cucumber numbers and a 15 percent reduction in zucchini numbers).

Even though plastic greenhouse sheeting does help to grow crops during the winter months, it’s not always infallible against cold snaps, as evidenced by this video of an Almería farmer showing how temperatures as low as -4C had destroyed his crops in January 2023.

