For members
SPAIN AND THE UK
How Spain will give up to €200k to self-employed and companies affected by Brexit
The Spanish government's 'ICEX-Brexit' subsidy programme will compensate companies and self-employed people for the negative effects of Brexit on their businesses. Here are all the details and requirements.
Published: 27 February 2023 09:10 CET
Photo: Hollie Adams/AFP
For members
SPAIN AND THE UK
What is Spain’s ‘sea of plastic’ and does it affect UK food shortages?
Spain's 'sea of plastic' produces huge amounts of fruit and vegetables for countries around Europe and is so big it can been seen from space. Here's everything you need to know, including whether or not it has a role in food shortages in the UK.
Published: 24 February 2023 11:17 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments