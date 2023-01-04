For members
BREXIT
REVEALED: More than 2,800 Brits ordered to leave European countries since Brexit
Almost two years after the UK officially left the European Union, one of the consequences of ending free movement has become clear for the hundreds of Britons who have been ordered to leave countries across Europe.
Published: 4 January 2023 15:18 CET
Photo by FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP
ENERGY
‘There’s not enough gas in the world’: Can Europe keep the heating on this winter?
Without Russian supplies there is simply not enough gas in the world, analysts say. The key to Europe getting through the winter will be the weather.
Published: 29 December 2022 10:40 CET
