WORKING IN SPAIN
The best co-working spaces for digital nomads in Spain
If you're a remote worker or freelancer thinking of making Spain your new home, you may want to find out where the coolest co-working spaces across the country are.
Published: 22 February 2023 13:05 CET
La Vaca Coworking in Barcelona. Source: La Vaca
Spain mulls paying workers who commute by bike
The Spanish government wants to promote a cycle-to-work scheme and is considering various incentives for those who commute by bike, including paying workers.
Published: 22 February 2023 10:39 CET
