The best co-working spaces for digital nomads in Spain

Deciding on where to base yourself as a digital nomad in Spain can be tricky, do you go for somewhere that already has a strong community like Barcelona or the Canary Islands or do you choose up-and-coming like Valencia or somewhere that may not even be on your radar like the historic city of Cuenca in Castilla-La Mancha?

According to the Panorama Freelance Europe study, eight out of ten freelancers in Spain choose to live in either Madrid or Barcelona, ​​however, a separate study by the travel agency Rumbo based on 5,000 surveys revealed that 44 percent of digital nomads in Spain prefer more beachy or nature destinations such as the Canary Islands, Málaga and Asturias.

One of the most important aspects that will influence your decision is where are the best co-working spaces. Co-working spaces of course not only provide digital nomads with great spaces to work but they also help people connect with other nomads, find opportunities and make friends.

Innovation Campus, Málaga

With four different branches located across the city, from ones right in the centre to one by the beach, Innovation Campus is a place for both freelancers and startups. As well as private offices and meeting rooms, one of the highlights of its Terrace Coworking location is a huge rooftop space, where you can work outside or just relax and take a break. They also offer extras such as legal services and web design.

GrowWorking, Málaga

Located just southwest of Málaga’s main train station, GrowWorking offers workers everything from huge warehouse-style spaces filled with cosy meeting nooks, to stylish desk spaces and private rooms for telephone calls or video meetings. There’s also a small kitchenette and spaces to securely store any equipment you may need. Prices start from €15 per hour for a meeting room.

Betahaus, Barcelona

Situated in the hip barrio of Gracia, Betahaus is just as cool as its surroundings with street art style murals on the walls, outdoor chillout zones and a large roof terrace so you can work whilst admiring the Barcelona skyline. It has a whopping five floors of everything from its own private offices to event spaces. Prices start from €17 for a day pass and go up to €269 for a monthly fixed desk space.

La Vaca Coworking, Barcelona

Situated in the heart of Poble Sec in an old dairy shop, La Vaca combines work and fun. It’s the type of place where you can share ideas with other co-workers, listen to music and play pool after lunch. They also organise weekly community lunches, networking events and football games and yoga. The main work area is an industrial chic space of 300mq filled with exposed pipes and plants, while the basement is a great chill-out area for workshops or meetings. They don’t publish prices on their site, so you’ll need to contact them for a quote.

There’s everything from yoga to social events at La Vaca Coworking. Source: La Vaca Coworking

The Shed CoWorking, Madrid

Located in the Salamanca neighbourhood of the Spanish capital, The Shed Co. offers light and bright shared office spaces with lots of natural wood and colours. They pride themselves on being professionals and providing an excellent space to concentrate without distractions. They also offer meeting rooms and private offices as well as an equipped kitchen. Prices start at €15 for a day pass and €149 for a flexible monthly pass.

Espiritu23, Madrid

Situated in the Malasaña neighbourhood, Espiritu23 is great for those who like to work in a funky and fun space, just a short walk from many bars and restaurants. They offer a total of 48 desks and fees start from €14 per day and €165 per month. It also has events and activity spaces as well as a CaféWorking, where nomads can share ideas and make connections over coffee.

Vortex Coworking Playa, Valencia

Located between the marina and El Cabanyal district in Valencia, Vortex is situated in a beautiful old building that has been completely renovated but still retains original features such as exposed beams and bare brick walls. It offers communal workspaces as well as stand-up desks, private offices and meeting rooms and event spaces. There is also a small communal courtyard and kitchen. Prices start from €90 for 5 days a month all the way up to €215 a month for 24/7 access.

International Coworking, Valencia

Located in the centre of Valencia between the main train station and the Mercat de Colón food market, International Coworking Valencia is another great choice. They have open workspaces, as well as private meeting rooms and a rooftop lounge area for socialising. Added extras such as tax and legal advice, Spanish lessons and rooftop yoga are also available. Prices start at just €10 a day up to €90 a month giving you 24-hour access.

Espacio Kernel, Santa Cruz de Tenerife

Set in the heart of Santa Cruz on the Canary Island of Tenerife, Espacio Kernel is just 12 minutes’ walk from the nearest beach and is surrounded by many shops and cafes. The work space is light and airy and there are lots of cosy, chillout areas perfect for reading, informal meetings or just brainstorming with other nomads. There’s also an attic space for events and a small kitchen area with fruit, water and coffee included. Prices start from €15 per day to €55 for the week.

The House, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

Situated on the edge of Las Palmas on the island of Gran Canaria, The House is a fun and hip coworking space, if you want to feel like you’re just hanging out while you’re working. It’s decorated with lots of bright tiles, murals and plants and has two kitchens, plus two huge covered roof terraces. You can work from sofas, large desks, standing desks or meeting rooms and enjoy the free coffee and free breakfast on offer. Prices start from €20 per day and go up to €250 for a month.

Arcadia Coworking, Seville

Arcadia has a great location right in the heart of Seville near the famed Setas de Sevilla. With lots of natural light and a good sense of community, it’s ideal for nomads who want to both work and socialise. As well as meeting and working zones, there are cosy areas for chatting and sharing ideas and a kitchenette. Free tea, coffee and water are available. Prices start from €15 per day up to €165 per month for a fixed desk.

Anda CoWork, Granada

Granada could be an ideal destination for digital nomads who really want to experience Andalusian culture and Moorish heritage. Anda CoWork is located just outside the centre of the city near the bullring and offers a modern and minimalistic space where you can work surrounded by plants. There’s one workspace with desks as well as private meeting rooms and an events space. Prices start from €15 for a full day and go up to €299 per month for 24-hour access.

The Hub, Mallorca

Situated just north of the old fisherman’s neighbourhood of Santa Catalina in La Palma, The Hub is a compact but homey coworking space that feels like you’re working in someone’s living room, with lots of plants and comfy chairs. There are also private meeting rooms, plus a large kitchen with enough space to sit down and eat with newfound friends or make connections. They are currently re-doing their website and haven’t published their latest rates, so you will need to contact them to find out.