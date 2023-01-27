Your questions answered about Spain’s digital nomad visa

Read news from:
Austria
For members

WORKING IN SPAIN

REVEALED: Everything you need to know about applying for Spain’s digital nomad visa

It’s been a long wait and there’s been a lot of hype, but Spain’s much-anticipated digital nomad visa is finally available. Here’s everything you need to know, from who is eligible to how to apply.

Published: 27 January 2023 16:18 CET
REVEALED: Everything you need to know about applying for Spain’s digital nomad visa

Spain has been a favourite digital nomad destination for years thanks to its great weather, incredible cities, affordability and good internet speeds, but up until now, many nomads have only been able to stay for a maximum of three months on a tourist visa. Not only did this mean that they couldn’t stay very long, but also technically, they weren’t supposed to working on a tourist visa either.

As the number of remote jobs and digital nomads continues to rise, particularly since many people started working from home during the pandemic, more and more countries have been introducing digital nomad visas.

Spain aims to attract remote workers, digital nomads and new startups through its so-called Startups Law, which was finally approved by the Spanish government in November 2022, after a long 16 months, but didn’t come into force until this year.

One of the most anticipated and talked-about parts of this law is the digital nomad visa which will allow non-EU freelancers and remote workers entry and residency rights in Spain, as well certain tax benefits. The visa is being referred to in Spain as the visado para teletrabajadores de carácter internacional or visa for remote workers. 

Who can apply?

You can apply if you’re a freelancer or remote worker from a non-EU country, as long as no more than 20 percent of your income comes from a Spanish company.

  • You can either be self-employed and work for various clients or you can be employed by a particular company that has given you permission to work abroad remotely.
  • You must have had a professional relationship with your clients or worked for your company for more than 3 months before your application.
  • The company you work for must have been in operation for at least one year. 
  • You must have at least 3 years’ experience working in your field or must prove that you have the specific qualifications to do so, such as a degree or professional certificate from a recognised school or course.
  • You cannot have lived in Spain during any of the 5 years previous to your application.
  • You must not be living illegally in Spain at the time of your application.
  • You must not have a criminal record and must be able to prove this.

What do I need in order to apply?

Firstly, you must prove that you have sufficient finances to support your move to Spain. This is equal to 200 percent of the SMI or Minimum Interprofessional Salary. The current minimum wage in Spain is €1,000 per month across 14 payments or €1,166.67 across 12 payments.

Keep in mind though that the minimum wage is currently being re-evaluated in Spain and is likely to go up to €1.082 (across 14 payments) per month in the near future.

This means that currently, you must be able to show that you will have an income of at least €2,333.34 per month or €28,000 per year, but it is likely this will increase slightly. You can prove this amount either by showing your job contracts, invoices or bank statements.

You must also make sure that you have either private health insurance, simply getting travel insurance with health coverage is not enough.

The Spanish government also mentions the option of getting public health insurance instead, but it is not yet clear whether this means that you will have to contribute to the social security system or be eligible for the convenio especial – the public pay-in scheme.

READ ALSO: Ten of the best cities for digital nomads to move to in Spain

How do I apply?

There are two different ways to apply, you can either come to Spain on a tourist visa and apply during the first 3 months you’re here or you can apply directly from your home country through a consulate or embassy. Different places will have their own application forms.

You can find the general application form you need to apply through the UGE-CE (La Unidad de Grandes Empresas y Colectivos Estratégicos) here.

As well as the form, there are several documents that you will need to present. These include:

  • A photocopy of your passport
  • Proof of having paid the administrative fee on the application form (modelo. 790 038)
  • Professional accreditation or proof of professional relationship of at least 3 months prior to the date of application.
  • Proof that the company you work for has existed for more than one year.
  • A letter from the foreign company you work for, authorising you to work from Spain and detailing your role, salary, terms and other conditions.
  • A copy of your degree or professional certificate of the job you will be carrying out or evidence of professional experience.
  • Poof of a clear criminal record from the country you have lived in for the past 2 years, plus a sworn statement saying that you don’t have a criminal record from anywhere within the last 5 years.
  • Public or private health insurance.
  • Proof of income or funds

READ ALSO: What the experts think about Spain’s new law for startups and digital nomads

How long will it take to be approved?

So far, reports from various law firms around the country are saying that the process will take between 20 days and 3 months, but as this is a new visa it hasn’t yet been officially confirmed. 

