Spain bans Catalan separatists from public office

Four Catalan separatist leaders will remain banned from holding public office, the Supreme Court said Monday, despite a legal reform pushed through by Spain’s left-wing government.

Published: 14 February 2023 08:55 CET
Former deputy head of the Catalan government Oriol Junqueras is one of the politicians banned from holding public office. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)

The four were among nine Catalan separatists who were convicted over their role in the failed 2017 independence bid.

Jailed for terms of between nine and 13 years, they were subsequently pardoned.

Just before Christmas, Spain passed a controversial criminal code reform that downgraded the two charges used against them, abolishing sedition and reducing the penalty for misuse of public funds.

Analysts said the changes were aimed at courting separatist support ahead of a general election due by the year’s end.

One of those who will remain banned from public office is former Catalan vice president Oriol Junqueras, head of the left-wing ERC that runs the Catalonia region and offers parliamentary support to the minority government of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

The controversial criminal code reform sparked fierce opposition from Spain’s right-wing opposition but also from some of Sanchez’s own Socialists who have denounced him for giving into separatist demands.

Since taking over in June 2018, Sánchez has adopted a strategy of “defusing” the Catalonia conflict which threw Spain into its worst political crisis in decades, maintaining dialogue with the moderate separatists and pardoning those involved in the independence bid.

Mass protest demands better health care in Madrid

More than 250,000 people demonstrated on Sunday in Madrid in support of the capital region's ailing public health service, which is suffering shortages of staff and equipment.

Published: 12 February 2023 17:23 CET
The primary care system in the Madrid area has been under pressure for years due to a lack of resources. So people are increasingly turning to hospital emergency departments, overwhelming them with patients in a situation also seen in some other regions.

Careworkers were among the protesters banging drums and blowing whistles across the capital before converging on city hall.

“Health is not for sale” said protest banners.

Organisers claimed almost a million people joined the demonstration to demand that the regional government — accused of prioritising private health — put more resources into the public system.

Officials said 250,000 people turned out.

“In Spain, the public health system used to be very good,” Madrid resident Anan Santamaria told AFP. “But in recent years it has really deteriorated, particularly since the pandemic.”

‘A&E overwhelmed’

Her friend Susana Bardillo added: “To have an appointment now, you have to wait weeks. So people go to accident and emergency, where they are totally overwhelmed.

“The professionals are badly treated and the patients are badly treated,” Bardillo said.

Sunday’s protest was the third demanding more resources for health organised by groups representing Madrid residents over the last three months.

The last protest was held on January 15 and the first on November 13, when 200,000 people turned out, according to an official count.

Some primary care doctors and paediatricians have been striking on and off since November 21, with the Amyts doctors’ union in Madrid seeking better working conditions and pay.

“The waiting lists never end. We cannot keep up,” nurse Maite Lopez told AFP at the protest. “The situation is dramatic… We can’t take proper care of the patients.”

The region’s right-wing leader, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has repeatedly claimed protestors are motivated by “political” interests.

