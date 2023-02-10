Read news from:
Sexual consent law crisis may be last straw for Spain’s divided government

As elections loom, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has been forced into firefighting mode, with his embattled left-wing coalition stretched to breaking point by a litany of bitter disputes.

Published: 10 February 2023 16:43 CET
Rape law crisis may be last straw for Spain's divided govt. Photo: JAVIER SORIANO / AFP

And since his Socialists formed a government three years ago with the hard-left Podemos, the points of friction have been many, including Spain’s U-turn on Western Sahara, arms deliveries to Ukraine and the transgender rights law.

But the latest falling out, which centres on changes to a landmark law to fight sexual violence that has been championed by Podemos, appears to be the most serious yet.

Known as “Only yes means yes”, the law came into force in October.

 
It fulfilled a key left-wing pledge to address public outrage over the light sentences initially handed down in a notorious 2016 gang rape called the Manada (or ‘wolf pack’) affair.
 
But changing the criminal code paradoxically ended up reducing penalties for certain types of sexual crimes, reportedly freeing some 40 offenders and allowing 400 others to have their sentences reduced.
 
Under Spanish law, a sentence can be retroactively modified if changes to the penal code benefit the convicted offender.
 
In a bid to stem widespread public anger over the loophole, the Socialists announced in late January they planned to reform the law.
 
They presented a bill to that end earlier this week but Podemos has resolutely rejected the Socialists’ proposal, saying their bill rips the heart out of the law and effectively returns to the “criminal code of the wolf pack”.
 
 
 
‘Absurd’
 
In recent weeks, the rhetoric has sharpened, with Podemos accusing Sánchez’s Socialists of going along with the far-right over its modifications to an animal rights law that excluded hunting dogs.
 
For Cristina Monge, a political scientist at Zaragoza University, the ongoing fighting between the two parties is “absurd”. “Neither of the coalition partners has anything to gain by this row”
because their credibility is at stake in the eyes of “the more moderate electorate” and they also risk “demoralising the left”, she said.
 
Since the infighting began, polls have shown “the left losing ground”, said Pablo Simón, a political analyst at Madrid’s Carlos III University. “The more the government keeps fighting in public… the more damage it will cause,” he said.
 
But as Monge points out, Spain is already well into election season. Regional polls are scheduled for the end of May and a general election by the year’s end.
 
“Podemos is looking to set itself apart” while also looking to weaken the standing of Labour Minister Yolanda Díaz, who is likely to run as a candidate in the general election, she said.
 
Díaz, the number three in the government and a Communist Party member, recently set up a platform called Sumar which seeks to position itself to the left of the Socialists without being shackled to Podemos.
 
 
‘Politically, you’re dead!’
 
Sánchez himself has dismissed out of hand any talk of a breach within his coalition. “Split? No there isn’t. It’s not even on the cards. Quite the opposite,” he said this week, insisting he had “confidence” in all his ministers.
 
Within parliament, the government’s regular backers have taken a very dim view of the infighting.
 
“They need to tone it down,” said Íñigo Errejón, head of the left-wing Mas Pais party, urging the government to act “responsibly”. But the right-wing opposition Popular Party (PP) has crowed with delight.
 
Polls suggest the PP is on track for electoral victory although it would probably need the support of the far-right Vox to govern.
 
“You’re dead!” PP lawmaker José Ignacio Echániz shouted at Sánchez in parliament on Wednesday. He later tweeted, for clarification: “Politically, Pedro Sánchez is dead”.
 
“It’s a gift, a lifeline for the PP and Vox,” said Monge. All the PP needs to do is “just sit back and wait”, agreed Simón. “It doesn’t need to do anything else.”

Spanish senate gives green light to new trans law

The majority of the Senate gave approval on Wednesday February 8th to the 'trans law', however, it will still have to go back to the Congress of Deputies before being finalised.

Published: 9 February 2023 11:22 CET
Spanish senate gives green light to new trans law

The Ley de Trans recognises gender self-determination and develops a series of measures to guarantee the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community. 

The bill passed with 144 votes in favour, 108 against and 2 abstentions. 

READ ALSO – IN DEPTH: What is Spain’s ‘Trans Law’ and why is it controversial?

The Minister for Equality, Irene Montero, has celebrated this new step in, her words, one of the “most important laws of the legislature” and has ensured that it “effectively reaches every corner of the country” despite the fact that there is “resistance to its application”. 

After the long debate on Wednesday, no new amendments have been added.  

In a sentence, the new Trans Law simplifies the gender self-identification process. It states that any person over 16 years old will be able to legally change their name and gender on official ID documents by simply completing a basic administrative procedure.

According to Montero, the law is a recognition of “trans people’s right to be who they are, without witnesses, without any obligation to undergo hormone treatment… and without a medical report that must say that they are sick”. 

Gender self-identification will also be available to children between 12 and 14 years old, and children under the age of 12 will have the right to change their name on their formal identification documents.

The draft bill was originally approved by the Congress of Deputies at the end of December 2022, but had to be passed on to the senate for the green light. 

It must now, however, return back to the Congress of Deputies for final approval as some “technical issues” have been incorporated into the text, such as the definitive elimination of any reference to intra-gender violence, which occurs between same-sex couples.

Opposition

PP and Vox both vetoed the law saying that it will cause “irreparable damage” to children and adolescents, and will generate consequences that can be “very serious”, especially for women victims of sexist violence.

