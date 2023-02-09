Read news from:
Spain court rules youth culture voucher must include bullfights

A Spanish court has ruled that a government scheme that grants youths a voucher to spend on cultural activities must be extended to include tickets for bullfights.

Published: 9 February 2023 10:12 CET
Spain government must include bullfights in its culture voucher. Photo: JORGE GUERRERO / AFP

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s coalition government in 2022 began offering a 400-euro voucher to young people after they have turned 18 to spend on books or tickets to the theatre, concerts or cinema.

The goal is to help Spain’s culture-related business recover from the loss of revenue during Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns. The scheme was modelled after similar initiatives in France and Italy.

Bullfighting businesses wanted to be included in the scheme too but the government ultimately decided that recipients could not use the voucher to buy tickets for bullfights.

The Fundacion del Toro de Lidia, an NGO that promotes bullfighting in Spain, took the government to court and on Tuesday Spain’s Supreme Court ruled that there was “no justification” for excluding bullfights from the cultural voucher scheme for youths.

Spain’s cultural ministry said Wednesday that in the wake of the court ruling it was opening “the possibility of including” companies that organise bullfighting events or sell tickets to them in the voucher scheme.

Bullfighting retains a passionate following in Spain and leading matadors are treated as celebrities. But the practice’s mass appeal has faded, with polls showing a rising disinterest across Spain, especially among the young.

In 2021, the last year statistics are available, 279 bullfights were held in Spain, down from 387 in 2017 and 810 in 2008, according to culture ministry figures.

CULTURE

Artist uses AI to transform Spain’s regions into people

An artist has used artificial intelligence to create characters representing each of Spain’s regions, and the results are rather surprising.

Published: 6 February 2023 12:38 CET
Artist uses AI to transform Spain's regions into people

Thanks to Artificial Intelligence, artist Lucas Freitas had turned each of Spain’s regions into a person and has posted them all on the Instagram account @postureoespanol.

According to American Scientist the way that AI-generated art works is that “artists write algorithms, not to follow a set of rules, but to ‘learn’ a specific aesthetic by analysing thousands of images. The algorithm then tries to generate new images in adherence to the aesthetics it has learned”.

16 images have been created, one for each region, except Navarra and the two autonomous cities in North Africa – Ceuta and Melilla. 

Madrid, one of the most modern-looking images of them all, has been transformed into a young girl in front of a busy city scene and the famous Edificio Metrópolis.

 
 
 
 
 
Catalonia on the other hand is a much more historic-looking image of a scholarly-looking man standing patriotically in front of the Senyera Catalan flag.

Galicia has become a sweet old grandmother in front of an old fishing village, while La Rioja is a very time-honored image of an old man holding a bottle of wine.

Both the Canary and the Balearic Islands and transformed into modern, slightly surrealist images where the islands’ seascapes have become part of the faces of the characters themselves.

Castilla-La Mancha unsurprisingly is a very Don Quixote-inspired image featuring a proud-looking peasant man in front of a vast landscape of rolling hills, windmills and the image of Don Quixote riding his horse. 

 
 
 
 
 
Valencia is represented by a very regal middle-aged man, dressed completely, right down to his hat in the colours of the Reial Senyera – the Valencian flag. 

The regions of Andalusia, Asturias and Murcia are all represented by young girls dressed in some form of traditional dress that doesn’t immediately scream out where they’re from, while the Basque Country is represented by a young warrior-looking man with long hair – a type of Aragorn character from Lord of the Rings or a Jon Snow from Game of Thrones.

