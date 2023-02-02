For members
SPANISH CITIZENSHIP
Why Spain’s new citizenship law is running into problems
Spain's 'Grandchildren's Law' made hundreds of thousands of people around the world eligible for Spanish citizenship. But now it's is running into a few problems and drawing criticism.
Published: 3 February 2023 10:10 CET
Photo: Brais Lorenzo/AFP
For members
SPANISH CITIZENSHIP
Descendants of International Brigades can get fast-track Spanish nationality
Spain will give the descendants of International Brigade fighters who fought fascism during the Civil War an expressway to Spanish citizenship and dual nationality, with people from the UK, the US and many other countries eligible.
Published: 1 December 2022 15:28 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments