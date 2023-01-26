Read news from:
Spanish government announces end of masks on public transport

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, announced this Thursday that masks will no longer be mandatory on public transport from February.

Published: 26 January 2023 16:19 CET
Masks no longer mandatory on public transport in Spain from February. Photo: Gabriel BOUYS / AFP

Darias confirmed that masks on public transport would no longer be compulsory after the Spanish cabinet meeting on February 7th.

She did not specify exactly when the new measure would come into force, although government agreements are usually approved the following day in the Official State Gazette (BOE), so the official end to the mask rule could be on February 8th.

“I will raise the proposal of eliminating the mandatory use of masks on public transport”, she said, adding that next week she will convene with the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System to “put this measure into effect”.  

Darias did clarify, however, that masks would still be mandatory in health settings such as health centres and hospitals “as the experts advise”. 

Last week, Darias reported the possibility of eliminating the mandatory mask rule in pharmacies, but this is currently being “weighed up” by the experts.  

Manuel Franco, an expert in Public Health and a member of the Spanish Society of Public Health and Sanitary Administration (Sespas) explained that “the World Health Organisation (WHO) is already considering the decision to lift the public health emergency warning for Covid-19” and adds that “if this goes ahead, it would make no sense to maintain the mask rule”.  

The use of masks ceased to be mandatory outdoors almost a year ago, on February 10th, 2022. Then, two months later, on April 20th, the government announced they wouldn’t be required indoors either, except in health centres and on public transport. 

The latest bulletin of Sentinel Surveillance of Acute Respiratory Infection in Primary Care (ARIs) and in Hospitals (SARI), announced a drop in infections and hospitalisations and said that the rates for Covid-19 remain stable.

The decision to end the mask rule in February comes after health experts who advise the Spanish Ministry of Health said that masks should no longer be required on public transport

On Wednesday, January 25th the director of the Health Alerts and Emergencies Coordination Center of the Ministry of Health (CCAES), Fernando Simón, assured that the end of the mask rule on transport would be announced “shortly” either “next week or the following”.  

Then, on Thursday morning, government spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez, stated that the decision to remove the mask on public transport would be taken “immediately, when possible”, but pointed out that the government was looking at the situation in China first. 

