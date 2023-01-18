While the public education system in Spain is generally considered to be good, many foreigners choose to enroll their kids in private international schools instead.

This could be for a variety of reasons, although the most common is that they want their child to learn in English or another native language such as French or they want their children to have internationally recognised high school diplomas so that it’s easier for them to apply for universities in other countries.

A new study by the International Schools Database, which helps both local and foreign parents choose the best international schools for their children has discovered that Spain is among the cheapest countries for international education in Europe.

The company analysed the international school costs from 31 cities in 20 European countries, using the latest available data from December 31st 2022.

Out of the ten least expensive places for international schools, four are in Spain and three are located in Eastern Europe.

Valencia, Alicante (Costa Blanca), Málaga (Costa del Sol) and Mallorca are all listed among the 10 cheapest places for international schools in Europe.

Valencia in fact was not only the least expensive place in Spain for international schools, but the second-cheapest in Europe with an average cost of €5,554 per year, coming just behind Copenhagen in Denmark which was named the least expensive city for international education for the third year in a row with an average cost of €4,148 per year.

According to the International Schools Database, there are 24 International Schools in Valencia, which mainly lie in and around the city of Valencia itself, although there are a few are located further south in places such as Xavita and Gandía.

Alicante and the Costa Blanca came in just behind Valencia with an average cost of €6,030, followed by Malaga and the Costa del Sol with €6,573 and then Mallorca with €7,760.

The database lists 26 international schools in Alicante and the Costa Blanca, running all the way from Jávea in the north to near Torrevieja in the south.

While in Málaga and the Costa del Sol, it lists 33 International Schools, running from Málaga city itself, through some of the major towns along the coast all the way to Sotogrande.

Despite being an island, the database lists a total of 17 International Schools in Mallorca, mostly located along the western and northern areas.

The other two Spanish cities on the list – Barcelona and Madrid just missed the top 10, coming in at numbers came in at numbers 12 and 13 respectively.

In Barcelona, the average price for an international school is €7,941 per year, while in Madrid it’s €8,249 per year.

Madrid is the city with the most international schools in Spain with a total of 56 according to the database, followed by Barcelona with 47.

The most expensive city to send your kids to an international school in is Zurich in Switzerland with an average cost of €25,478 per year. This is followed by other Swiss cities – Lausanne and Geneva, making up the top three most expensive in Europe.