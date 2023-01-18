For members
Spanish cities among least expensive in Europe for international schools
Of the ten least expensive cities for international schools in Europe, four are in Spain. Find out where they are and the average costs.
Published: 18 January 2023 11:02 CET
Valencia has the least expensive international schools in Spain. Photo: OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP
Thousands demonstrate in support of Spanish in Catalonian classrooms
Thousands demonstrated in Barcelona on Sunday in support of the use of Spanish in classrooms as the Catalonian language debate rumbled on and attracted political faces.
Published: 19 September 2022 12:50 CEST
