UIBS (Barcelona & Madrid)
The United International Business Schools organisation (known as UIBS) is a private training institution with several campuses in Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland and Spain. The UIBS offers bachelors, masters, and Phd level courses based on the American university system.
EAE Business School (Barcelona & Madrid)
Founded in 1958, EAE and has campuses in Barcelona and Madrid in Spain and not only offers courses in English, but is considered one of the best business schools in Spain.
ESADE Business School, Barcelona
The ESADE Business School offers graduate business programs including a MBA, both full and part time, a one-year MBA, and an MSc in International Management all in English.
Málaga Business College
For those of you who might fancy getting out of Madrid or Barcelona, Málaga Business College in the Andalusian coastal city makes up part of the Madrid Management Centre, and offers courses in Economics, Social Sciences, Management and Finance.
