PROTESTS

30,000 marchers demand end to healthcare cuts in Madrid

Tens of thousands of people marched through central Madrid on Sunday to demand an end to the cutbacks and privatisation affecting the region's crisis-hit public healthcare services.

Published: 15 January 2023 18:21 CET
This file photo from November 2022 shows the thousands of protesters who turned out in Madrid to protest against 'destructive' plans to overhaul the region's primary care system. Tens of thousands took to the capital again on Sunday to demand an end to healthcare cuts. Photo: OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP

Banging drums and chanting slogans, the protesters packed the main boulevard running past the city’s El Prado museum as part of a so-called Marea Blanca, or ‘white tide’ demonstration that drew 30,000 people, according to a regional government spokesman.

Primary care services in the Madrid area have been under huge pressure for years due to a lack of resources and staff, forcing more people to turn to hospital emergency departments which are now overwhelmed with patients in a situation with echoes across Spain.

This week, the SEMES emergency service workers association said Madrid’s A&E departments had seen a “10 to 20 percent” increase in patients while the ADSP, which also represents health professionals in Madrid, said 300 people were waiting in corridors for a bed.

At the march, dozens of people held up a huge banner reading: “No to cuts and privatisation and yes to healthcare and public services”. Others held up placards demanding the resignation of the region’s right-wing leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso and saying “Healthcare cuts are a criminal act”.

“The situation in Madrid is unsustainable due to the intentional neglect and privatisation policies implemented by Ayuso and her government, the results of which can be clearly seen in the current state of emergency departments,” the ADSP this week, urging people to join the march.

“We cannot continue with an insufficient number of hospital beds, which is worsening every year with the reduction of beds in public centres and the diversion of public money to private centres.”

The demonstration comes amid a wave of strikes over public healthcare shortages across Spain, with strike action planned or threatened in at least eight of its 17 regions.

In Madrid, primary care doctors and paediatricians resumed an indefinite strike on Thursday that began on November 21 but was suspended a month later for the Christmas break.

The Amyts doctors’ union said it was resuming the strike after talks with the regional healthcare ministry failed.

HEALTH

Spain’s Castilla y León to introduce measures to prevent abortions

The regional government of Castilla y León wants to implement a set of pro-life measures to help prevent abortions, such as offering a 4D ultrasounds.

Published: 13 January 2023 10:31 CET
Women in Castilla y León who may be considering an abortion will be offered a fourth ultrasound in the first trimester of pregnancy so that parents can listen to the baby’s heartbeat and a 4D ultrasound in a bid to prevent them from making that decision. 

The vice president of the regional government, Juan García-Gallardo, explained the new measures at a press conference on Thursday. 

He also gave thanks to the Minister of Health, Alejandro Vázquez, with whom the government has been negotiating on this matter, and added that he is “very willing”.

The “fetal heartbeat protocol”, will be offered to women who are between six and nine weeks pregnant he explained, with the intention of allowing the parents to emotionally bond with their baby. 

García-Gallardo stressed, however, that women would “not be forced to listen to their baby’s heartbeat if they don’t want to”. 

Currently, pregnant women are offered three ultrasounds in pregnancy which are typically given at weeks 12, 20 and 33 of gestation.

Women who require it will also be offered an additional 4D ultrasound, which according to the documentation from the regional government is to promote the “emotional involvement” of the family by observing “an image of the baby with its facial features and gestures, hands, fingers, feet and the rest of the body”.  

However, at this stage in pregnancy when all these facial features can be seen, it would already be too late for a legal abortion, which women in Spain can request up until 14 weeks. 

García-Gallardo said that a “preferential” procedure will be given to women who are considering terminating their pregnancies, as well as “specific psychosocial care”, a measure that is already provided for in Spain’s so-called Abortion Law, which establishes the need to offer psychological care and a period of reflection of at least three days.

The regional government will also defend the right of doctors to exercise conscientious objection to avoid performing abortions, which is widespread in Castilla y León, where they are only regularly performed at the Hospital de Miranda de Ebro. We will not “black list” doctors who refuse to perform abortions García-Gallardo confirmed. 

The measures are still in the proposal phase and will have to be approved by order of the Ministry of Health before they become a reality. 

According to the latest data available from 2021, the number of voluntary abortions grew by 7.2 percent in Castilla y León compared to the previous year, with 2,597, below the 2,674 recorded in 2019, before the pandemic. 

Only 217 were made in hospitals, with only 59 in public centres or 2.2 percent.

