Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

Equatorial Guinea accuses Spain of ‘interference’ over torture probe

Equatorial Guinea's vice president, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, has accused Spain of interference after Madrid opened a probe into top officials for the alleged kidnapping and torture of two Spanish nationals.

Published: 5 January 2023 11:02 CET
Equatorial Guinea accuses Spain of 'interference' over torture probe
Vice President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue. Photo: Michele Spatari/AFP

In 2019, four opposition members, including two with Spanish citizenship, went missing while in South Sudan and were flown to Equatorial Guinea aboard a presidential plane, according to the Spanish daily El Pais.

A Spanish court is investigating three people close to Equatorial Guinea’s President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo over the treatment of the two Spaniards, a judicial source told AFP Tuesday.

The vice president — the son of Obiang, who is the world’s longest-serving president — wrote on Twitter late Tuesday that former colonial power Spain was seeking to “tarnish” his country’s reputation.

READ ALSO: Spanish court opens probe into alleged Equatorial Guinea torture

“These terrorists were detained by Sudanese authorities and extradited to Equatorial Guinea” under an “international arrest warrant,” he wrote.

He said Spain sought to “humiliate, interfere with and disrespect our sovereignty.”

The Spanish High Court is investigating one of Obiang’s sons, Carmelo Ovono Obiang, his security director Isaac Nguema Endo and Security Minister Nicolas Obama Nchama, the judicial source said.

According to police reports seen by El Pais, the three “repeatedly participated in torture sessions” to extract confessions from the four — members of exiled opposition group, the Movement for the Liberation of Equatorial Guinea Third Republic.

Aside from the two Spanish citizens, the other two had been longtime residents of Spain.

The four were hung by their feet, causing their “blood vessels to explode”, received electrical shocks and had boiling water thrown on their naked bodies, El Pais reported.

On the basis of these confessions, they received jail terms of between 60 and 90 years for allegedly taking part in an attempted coup against Obiang.

Aged 80, Obiang has ruled the oil-rich Equatorial Guinea with an iron fist since taking power in a coup in 1979, 11 years after independence from Spain.

Rights groups have often accused his government of arbitrary detentions and torture.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

Spanish court opens probe into alleged Equatorial Guinea torture

A court in Spain has opened a probe into three people close to Equatorial Guinea's veteran president on suspicion of kidnapping and torturing two Spanish nationals, a judicial source told AFP on Tuesday.

Published: 4 January 2023 09:21 CET
Spanish court opens probe into alleged Equatorial Guinea torture

Campaign groups have long accused President government of arbitrary detentions and torture during his four decades in power in Spain’s former colony in central Africa.

The Spanish High Court is investigating one of Obiang’s sons, Carmelo Ovono Obiang, his security director Isaac Nguema Endo and Security Minister Nicolas Obama Nchama, the source said.

The trio are suspected of having kidnapped and tortured two Spanish nationals who oppose Obiang’s government and were arrested in South Sudan in 2020 and flown to Equatorial Guinea.

Two other dissidents, Equatorial Guinea nationals who reside in Spain, were kidnapped at the same time, said the source, who confirmed a report in the Spanish national daily El Pais. The interior ministry declined to comment.

The court, which handles major criminal cases, opened its probe after receiving a complaint from relatives of the victims.

Under Spanish law, courts sit in judgement on cases and can launch investigations into alleged crimes, and refer the case for trial if there is enough evidence.

El Pais said the opponents arrested in South Sudan were flown to Equatorial Guinea aboard a “presidential plane.”

According to police reports seen by the newspaper, the three Guinean officials under investigation by the court “repeatedly participated in torture sessions” to extract confessions from the four.

The four were hung by their feet causing their “blood vessels to explode”, received electrical shocks and had boiling water thrown on their naked bodies, it said.

On the basis of these confessions, they received jail terms of between 60 and 90 years for allegedly taking part in an attempted coup against Obiang.

The accusations against the three officials is based on testimony from two protected witnesses and from some of the alleged victims, according to El Pais.

Aged 80, Obiang is the world’s longest-serving president. He has ruled Equatorial Guinea since taking power in a coup in 1979, 11 years after independence from Spain.

Political dissent has been suppressed and the country’s oil wealth benefits an elite few, watchdogs say.

In November, Obiang was re-elected to a sixth term with 94.9 percent of the votes cast in an election that saw a turnout of 98 percent, according to official figures.

SHOW COMMENTS