Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

Spanish court opens probe into alleged Equatorial Guinea torture

A court in Spain has opened a probe into three people close to Equatorial Guinea's veteran president on suspicion of kidnapping and torturing two Spanish nationals, a judicial source told AFP on Tuesday.

Published: 4 January 2023 09:21 CET
Spanish court opens probe into alleged Equatorial Guinea torture
Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo speaks after casting his ballot during Equatorial Guinea's presidential, legislative and municipal elections on November 20, 2022. Photo: Samuel OBIANG/AFP

Campaign groups have long accused President government of arbitrary detentions and torture during his four decades in power in Spain’s former colony in central Africa.

The Spanish High Court is investigating one of Obiang’s sons, Carmelo Ovono Obiang, his security director Isaac Nguema Endo and Security Minister Nicolas Obama Nchama, the source said.

The trio are suspected of having kidnapped and tortured two Spanish nationals who oppose Obiang’s government and were arrested in South Sudan in 2020 and flown to Equatorial Guinea.

Two other dissidents, Equatorial Guinea nationals who reside in Spain, were kidnapped at the same time, said the source, who confirmed a report in the Spanish national daily El Pais. The interior ministry declined to comment.

The court, which handles major criminal cases, opened its probe after receiving a complaint from relatives of the victims.

Under Spanish law, courts sit in judgement on cases and can launch investigations into alleged crimes, and refer the case for trial if there is enough evidence.

El Pais said the opponents arrested in South Sudan were flown to Equatorial Guinea aboard a “presidential plane.”

According to police reports seen by the newspaper, the three Guinean officials under investigation by the court “repeatedly participated in torture sessions” to extract confessions from the four.

The four were hung by their feet causing their “blood vessels to explode”, received electrical shocks and had boiling water thrown on their naked bodies, it said.

On the basis of these confessions, they received jail terms of between 60 and 90 years for allegedly taking part in an attempted coup against Obiang.

The accusations against the three officials is based on testimony from two protected witnesses and from some of the alleged victims, according to El Pais.

Aged 80, Obiang is the world’s longest-serving president. He has ruled Equatorial Guinea since taking power in a coup in 1979, 11 years after independence from Spain.

Political dissent has been suppressed and the country’s oil wealth benefits an elite few, watchdogs say.

In November, Obiang was re-elected to a sixth term with 94.9 percent of the votes cast in an election that saw a turnout of 98 percent, according to official figures.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

GENDER VIOLENCE

Spain decries ‘dreadful’ spike in murders of women

Spain's interior minister denounced Thursday a "dreadful" surge in gender violence which has seen nine women killed in December, mainly by their partners, making it the deadliest month this year.

Published: 29 December 2022 15:38 CET
Spain decries 'dreadful' spike in murders of women

Among the victims was a 32-year-old pregnant woman allegedly stabbed to death by her former partner in front of their two teenaged children on Wednesday night in the central town of Escalona.

Police arrested the man shortly after. The woman had been due to give birth within days, according to Spanish media reports.

If her death is confirmed to be at the hands of her former partner, it will bring to 47 the number of women killed due to gender violence this year, and to 1,180 the total since the government started keeping a tally in 2003.

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said the “series of dreadful crimes we have suffered this month” was “deeply frustrating” and should serve as a “wake-up call”.

He urged people to report any suspected incidents of gender violence and said police across the country had been ordered to “step up” their vigilance.

“This is not a private issue as it was understood in the past, we cannot go back to that idea, it is a social tragedy that we have to face as a society,” he told a news conference.

Other suspected victims include a 20-year-old Madrid woman who was stabbed to death Wednesday by her mother’s former partner and a 22-year-old woman who fell from the sixth floor of a flat in Benidorm.

READ ALSO: What to do if you’re in an abusive relationship in Spain

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Spain was “suffering a terrible rebound in cases of gender violence” this month.

“Ending gender violence involves all of us. It is essential to act together, as a society, to stop this scourge,” he added in a tweet.

Spanish politicians have pursued successive programmes to address domestic violence since 1997, when 60-year-old Ana Orantes was beaten, thrown over a balcony and then burned to death by her ex-husband after repeatedly complaining to authorities about his violent behaviour.

Spain’s parliament in 2004 overwhelmingly approved Europe’s first law to specifically crack down on gender-based violence.

The deadliest year on record for gender violence in Spain was 2008 with 76 deaths.

READ ALSO: How interactive play gives teens in Spain insight into gender violence

SHOW COMMENTS