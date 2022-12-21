Read news from:
Madrid’s airport ranked best in Spain and Europe in 2022

Two recent rankings of the world's best airports reveal how Spain's airports fair against their European counterparts and the famed luxury travel hubs of Asia and the Middle East, with Madrid's Barajas the clear national winner.

Published: 21 December 2022 12:12 CET
Madrid's Barajas airport is the most highly rated airport in Spain according to two leading surveys, Photo: Peter H/Pixabay

With all the recent news of airline strikes and walkouts by airport staff in Spain, how good are the country’s airports really, and what are they like when everything is running normally?

Spain received 63 million international tourists in 2022 (as of December 2nd, 2022), and Spanish airport traffic has recovered 96 percent of pre-pandemic levels. 

So how do passengers rate their experience of using the country’s airports?

Recently, there have been two different airport awards – the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2022 and the airport ranking by claims management company AirHelp, both of which looked at the overall quality of international airports, from the staff to the ease of getting around to their facilities.

The annual AirHelp 2022 ranking, which has been going since 2015, is based on data from airlines and airports around the world and has revealed that Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suárez is the best in Europe and the 12th best in the world.  

Madrid-Barajas received a total of 8.25 points out of 10 with a score of 8.26 for punctuality, 8.19 for customer satisfaction and 8.30 for leisure spaces, shops and restaurants. The airport had greatly improved, climbing 21 places compared with 2019, when it came in at number 33 on the list.  

The second-best Spanish airport on the list was Bilbao coming in at number 24 and also ahead of the rest of Europe. Bilbao had a total score of 8.05, with 8.39 for punctuality, 7.81 for user satisfaction, and 7.28 for shops and restaurants. 

The rest of the European airports don’t appear until number 49 on the list and the rest of the Spanish airports aren’t seen until number 53 which is Barcelona El Prat.

It received a score of 7.68, 7.60 for punctuality, 7.72 for customer satisfaction, and 7.85 for shops and restaurants. Despite this low ranking, it had improved significantly since 2019 when it was 103rd on the list.  

The top airport in the world on the AirHelp list was Tokyo Haneda International Airport in Japan.

The Skytrax Top 100 Airports for 2022 was voted for by air travellers around the world in the 2021/2022 World Airport Survey and it listed Madrid Barajas came at number 16 in the world. 

The Spanish capital’s airport had climbed from number 20 in 2021 but was still below some other European airports such as Paris Charles de Gaul at number six, Munich at number seven and Zurich at number nine.

The survey asked users for their opinion on the world’s best airport but also asked for factors such as public transport serving the airport, taxi prices from the airport, Covid-19 protocols such as the use of masks and hand sanitiser, signage in the airport, walking distance to arrivals, service of the staff, cleanliness, wi-fi availability and waiting times for immigration among others.

Barcelona El Prat came in at number 23, which had also improved since 2021 when it was number 39.

Other Spanish airports that made the top 100 in the world were Málaga at number 97, Alicante at number 98 and Palma de Mallorca at 100.

Doha Hamad airport in Qatar was revealed to be the best airport in the world for 2022 according to the Skytrax awards and Tokyo Haneda was in second place.

So although Spain’s airports are not as highly rated and multifaceted as those in major travel hubs in Asia and the Middle East, the conclusion from both international rankings is that Madrid’s Barajas stands out as one of the best in Europe.

TRAIN TRAVEL

Spain’s Murcia finally has a high-speed train: What you need to know

It’s taken nearly two decades for the Spanish region of Murcia to get a high-speed AVE train linking it to the capital, but after years of delays, it finally hits the tracks on Tuesday December 20th. Here are the prices, stops and why the service is controversial.

Published: 20 December 2022 09:15 CET
Spain's Murcia finally has a high-speed train: What you need to know

It’s taken 19 years and four months for it to become a reality but Murcia, an often-overlooked coastal region nestled between Alicante and Almería in the southeast, finally has a train linking it to the Spanish capital. 

Spain’s King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez both travelled on the inaugural journey between Madrid and Murcia on Monday December 19th, and from the next day onwards Renfe will operate the service for the general public.

“We’re putting an end to an unfair and prolonged isolation, we’re settling a historic debt,” Sánchez said about the €1.9 billion rail project that further develops the so-called ‘Mediterranean Corridor’.

Murcia, together with Extremadura, are the regions with the worst railway systems in Spain, even though the country’s rail infrastructure is among the most extensive in the world. 

Although the new AVE should help to address Murcia’s rail isolation, there are locals that remain unsatisfied.

How many trains a day and how much will tickets cost?

Renfe has programmed eight daily AVE services, four in each direction between Murcia and Madrid, which amounts to 2,824 daily seats. 

Half of the services start or end at Madrid’s Chamartín-Clara Campoamor station and stop in Orihuela and Elche in Alicante province. 

It will take two hours and 45 minutes to complete the 400-km journey. 

The other four daily services depart or reach Madrid’s Atocha station and stop in Elche, Alicante city and Villena (all in Alicante province) as well as in Albacete and Cuenca in Castilla-La Mancha. As there are more stops, this service takes three hours and 25 minutes.

During a press conference on Monday, PM Pedro Sánchez announced that Spain’s free train ticket scheme will be applicable to the mid-distance service between Murcia and Alicante.

READ ALSO: How to get free train tickets in Spain 

Since December 14th, 10,600 Madrid-Murcia tickets for December and January have already been sold.

There are 30,000 seats up for grabs for a reduced price of €19 on the Renfe website. 

However, those who don’t manage to bag a cheap promo ticket can expect to pay up to €100+ for the full Madrid-Murcia trip.

What do the critics say?

AVE’s arrival in Murcia, which will link the region with Madrid through Alicante, hasn’t convinced many in a region that’s home to 1.5 million people, among them 250,000 foreigners. 

They’re critical about the fact that the new route will take longer and be more expensive than the service that connected the Murcian city of Cartagena with Madrid via Chinchilla.

The fact that the new AVE doesn’t stop in Murcia’s two other most populous municipalities – Cartagena and Lorca – is also a sticking point.

This comes after work done on the line plunged the region into a sort of ‘railway blackout’ for three and a half years. 

Murcia city residents weren’t happy about the fact that planned construction would involve the building of a 9-kilometre wall that would pass through the city and split it in two, referring to it as “the wall of shame”.

There were huge protests calling for the new railway lines to instead run underground in Murcia city centre to avoid creating urban accessibility problems, demands which officials ended up meeting.

