Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAIN TRAVEL

Spain’s Murcia finally has a high-speed train: What you need to know

It’s taken nearly two decades for the Spanish region of Murcia to get a high-speed AVE train linking it to the capital, but after years of delays, it finally hits the tracks on Tuesday December 20th. Here are the prices, stops and why the service is controversial.

Published: 20 December 2022 09:15 CET
ave train murcia
AVE’s arrival in Murcia, which will link the region with Madrid through Alicante, hasn’t convinced many in a region that’s home to 1.5 million people, among them 250,000 foreigners. (Photo by DOMINIQUE FAGET / AFP)

It’s taken 19 years and four months for it to become a reality but Murcia, an often-overlooked coastal region nestled between Alicante and Almería in the southeast, finally has a train linking it to the Spanish capital. 

Spain’s King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez both travelled on the inaugural journey between Madrid and Murcia on Monday December 19th, and from the next day onwards Renfe will operate the service for the general public.

“We’re putting an end to an unfair and prolonged isolation, we’re settling a historic debt,” Sánchez said about the €1.9 billion rail project that further develops the so-called ‘Mediterranean Corridor’.

Murcia, together with Extremadura, are the regions with the worst railway systems in Spain, even though the country’s rail infrastructure is among the most extensive in the world. 

Although the new AVE should help to address Murcia’s rail isolation, there are locals that remain unsatisfied.

How many trains a day and how much will tickets cost?

Renfe has programmed eight daily AVE services, four in each direction between Murcia and Madrid, which amounts to 2,824 daily seats. 

Half of the services start or end at Madrid’s Chamartín-Clara Campoamor station and stop in Orihuela and Elche in Alicante province. 

It will take two hours and 45 minutes to complete the 400-km journey. 

The other four daily services depart or reach Madrid’s Atocha station and stop in Elche, Alicante city and Villena (all in Alicante province) as well as in Albacete and Cuenca in Castilla-La Mancha. As there are more stops, this service takes three hours and 25 minutes.

During a press conference on Monday, PM Pedro Sánchez announced that Spain’s free train ticket scheme will be applicable to the mid-distance service between Murcia and Alicante.

READ ALSO: How to get free train tickets in Spain 

Since December 14th, 10,600 Madrid-Murcia tickets for December and January have already been sold.

There are 30,000 seats up for grabs for a reduced price of €19 on the Renfe website. 

However, those who don’t manage to bag a cheap promo ticket can expect to pay up to €100+ for the full Madrid-Murcia trip.

What do the critics say?

AVE’s arrival in Murcia, which will link the region with Madrid through Alicante, hasn’t convinced many in a region that’s home to 1.5 million people, among them 250,000 foreigners. 

They’re critical about the fact that the new route will take longer and be more expensive than the service that connected the Murcian city of Cartagena with Madrid via Chinchilla.

The fact that the new AVE doesn’t stop in Murcia’s two other most populous municipalities – Cartagena and Lorca – is also a sticking point.

This comes after work done on the line plunged the region into a sort of ‘railway blackout’ for three and a half years. 

Murcia city residents weren’t happy about the fact that planned construction would involve the building of a 9-kilometre wall that would pass through the city and split it in two, referring to it as “the wall of shame”.

There were huge protests calling for the new railway lines to instead run underground in Murcia city centre to avoid creating urban accessibility problems, demands which officials ended up meeting.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAVEL NEWS

Spain’s airport staff Christmas strike called off

The leading Spanish trade union which called on 10,000 Spanish airport workers to stage walkouts on key dates over Christmas in Spain has cancelled its industrial action plans after reaching a deal over worker bonuses.

Published: 15 December 2022 10:31 CET
Spain's airport staff Christmas strike called off

Comisiones Obreras (CCOO), the second largest trade union in Spain, recently sent shockwaves through Spain’s travel industry after announcing it wanted airport workers across the country to not work on six key dates over the Christmas holidays.

The reason given for this was that Aena employees hadn’t received the productivity bonus their contract promises when a profit is recorded, remuneration which could make up around 2 percent of workers’ annual wages. 

“Air traffic has recovered to 2019 levels (a record year for Spain) and some airports have exceeded them,” Francisco José Casado Moreno, CCOO general secretary for Aena, stated last Friday.

“Workers of the Aena group demand therefore what corresponds to us from the recovery.”

Talks were held on Tuesday and Wednesday between Aena’s management, Spain’s Ministry of Transport and CCOO, during which representatives for Spain’s main airport operator officially confirmed the payment of the productivity bonus to Aena employees in 2022 and as a standard practice from now on. 

On Wednesday night, CCOO confirmed that the strike dates that were due to take place on December 22nd, 23rd, 30th and 31st, as well as January 6th and 8th would not go ahead.

The union said that the “pressure” applied through the media had been “key” to obtaining and normalising productivity bonuses for Aena workers, considering the outcome “satisfactory”.

Aena workers will receive 80 percent of the bonus in January and the remaining 20 percent in March. 

Aena, which operates 45 airports and two heliports in Spain, has more than 13,000 international workers according to their company website.

The news will give some relief to travellers flying to or from Spain this Christmas as there are several other strikes taking place in the country over the festive period, as well as other stoppages in the United Kingdom and France. 

These include strikes by pilots who work for Spanish airline Air Nostrum as well as ground staff and cabin crew for Vueling and Ryanair.

READ ALSO: The strike dates to avoid when travelling to and from Spain this Christmas

SHOW COMMENTS